Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High 41F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 18F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches.