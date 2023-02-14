PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that an application has been presented to the City of Salida Local Liquor Licensing Authority for a Change of Location for the Lodging and Entertainment License at 121 N F Street, Baubles and Bottles LLC dba Riveting to 109 N F Street, Unit B.
A hearing on the application received January 10, 2023 will be held before the Local Licensing Authority of the City of Salida, Colorado at the hour of 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be heard, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in the City Council Chambers, 448 East 1st Street, Salida, Colorado. At said time and place, any interested persons may appear to be heard for or against the granting of said license.
LIQUOR LICENSING AUTHORITY _____________________________
Erin Kelley, City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail February 14, 2023
