PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT
Notice is hereby given by the City Council of the City of Salida, Colorado, that final settlement of a contract with Avalanche Excavating, Inc. for the City of Salida 2020 Centennial Park and Holman Avenue Improvements Project will be held at the regular meeting of the City Council of the City of Salida on the 2nd day of February, 2021, at City Council Chambers, 448 East 1st Street, Salida, Colorado 81201. Payment to contractor is scheduled to be released no sooner than February 5th, 2021.
Any person co-partnership, association of persons, company or corporation that has furnished labor, materials, team hire, sustenance, provisions, provender or other supplies used or consumed by the Contractor, or his or her sub-contractors, in or about the performance of the work contracted to be performed who has not been paid by the Contractor or its subcontractor may file with the City of Salida a verified statement of the amount due and unpaid on account of such claim.
Upon receipt of such claim, on or before the date and time of such final settlement, the City of Salida shall withhold from all payments to the Contractor sufficient funds to insure the payment of said claim. The City of Salida shall hold such funds until the claim has been paid as filed or withdrawn. Such funds shall not be withheld longer than ninety (90) days following the date fixed for final settlement unless an action is commenced within that time to enforce such unpaid claims and a notice of lis pendens is filed with the City of Salida.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 29, 2021
