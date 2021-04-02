PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS
ORDINANCE NO. 2021-4
AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING SIDEWALK AND PARKWAY MAINTENANCE RESPONSIBILITY
WHEREAS, the Town of Poncha Springs is a Colorado statutory municipality operating under authority granted by the Colorado Revised Statutes and governed by its elected Board of Trustees; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees has authority pursuant to C.R.S. §31-16-101, et seq. to adopt and enforce all ordinances, including ordinances for the protection of the public health, welfare, and safety; and
WHEREAS, the Board finds that maintenance of sidewalks and parkways adjacent to private property is necessary for the safety of pedestrians; and
WHEREAS, the Board finds that imposing reasonable maintenance responsibilities upon property owners adjacent to public sidewalks and parkways is appropriate to achieve these public safety goals.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT ORDAINED:
Section 1. Maintenance of Streets – The street area of public rights-of-way shall be designated by the Town Administrative Officer. Streets, curbs, and gutters shall be maintained by the Town.
Section 2. Maintenance of Parkways –
1. Definition – Parkway means the area, excluding the sidewalk, if any, between the adjacent private property line and the curb or, in the absence of curb, between the adjacent private property line and the nearest edge of the street paving or chipseal.
2. Maintaining of parkways in a presentable and safe condition is the responsibility of each property owner whose property is adjacent to that particular public right-of-way, commonly designated as a street. Each property owner is responsible for so much of the parkway as is directly adjacent to his or her property.
3. Installation of any improvements in the parkway including landscaping, concrete, rocks, pavers, or other material is subject to approval by the Town Administrative Officer.
4. After a sidewalk is constructed within a parkway, it shall be maintained in a safe and usable condition by the respective property owners whose properties are adjacent to the parkway; each property owner being responsible for so much of the sidewalk as is directly adjacent to his or her property.
Section 3. Maintenance of Sidewalks –
1. The owner, occupant, lessee or person in possession or control of any premises or property shall maintain the sidewalks adjoining such premises or property in good repair and in a safe, unobstructed condition, free of snow, weeds, debris, and other hazards.
a. Hazards include but not limited to; (1) where any vertical displacement of the adjoining sidewalk section exceeds three-quarters of an inch; (2) where any lateral displacement of the adjoining sidewalk exceeds one inch; (3) where the surface condition of the sidewalk has deteriorated, cracked, settled, or chipped, so as to create or constitute a hazard or unsafe condition to the public.
2. In the event failure to comply with the provisions of this Ordinance results in personal injury, the person or entity responsible for compliance shall be liable for any resulting injuries. Any civil liability for injuries caused by the failure to remove snow or ice, or otherwise the failure to maintain a paved sidewalk free from hazard, shall be imposed upon the person or entity responsible for compliance, and not upon the Town.
Section 4. Removal of Snow and Ice –
1. The owners or occupants of property abutting upon or adjacent to sidewalks within the corporate limits of the Town shall keep such sidewalks free and clear of snow and ice.
a. Snow and ice must be removed from sidewalks abutting residential properties within 24 hours after cessation of any snowfall that deposits more than one or more inches of snow or the formation of a snowdrift.
b. Snow and ice must be removed from sidewalks abutting commercial properties within 12 hours after cessation of any snowfall that deposits more than one or more inches of snow or the formation of a snowdrift.
c. In the event that snow and/or ice on the pedestrian infrastructure becomes so hard within such twenty-four (24) hour period that it cannot be removed, sand or another abrasive material shall be applied to the pedestrian infrastructure to make pedestrian travel reasonably safe.
d. It shall be unlawful to remove snow or ice from pedestrian infrastructure by utilizing a method that damages the pedestrian infrastructure. Any person who damages the pedestrian infrastructure shall be responsible for payment of all costs incurred by the town to repair or replace the same.
2. Abatement - In the event the responsible person shall fail to cause snow and ice removal as required by Subsection (1) above, the Town Administrative Officer may cause a written notice to be served on the responsible person. The notice shall require the responsible person to complete the snow and/or ice removal within a reasonable time, not to exceed forty-eight (48) hours. If personal service cannot be made on the responsible person, the notice shall be posted in a prominent place at the premises. If the responsible person so notified fails to remove the snow as required by this Section, the Town Administrative Officer may at his/her discretion, to direct the Town’s public works department to remove the snow and ice or may employ private contractors to carry out the task of snow and ice abatement. to meet the requirements of Subsection (1) above and charge the costs thereof, plus an additional amount up to twenty-five dollars ($25.00) for administrative costs, to the responsible person.
3. Any person who violates any provision of this section more than three times within a 12-month period shall be subject to prosecution in the Municipal Court, and upon conviction shall be subject to a fine of one hundred dollars ($100). Each subsequent offense shall constitute a separate violation and upon conviction shall be subject to the same fine of one hundred dollars ($100). This subsection (3) shall not take effect until twelve months from the effective date of this Ordinance.
4. Recovery of Costs and creation of lien –
a. The Town’s finance department shall notify the property owner, in writing, of all the costs for snow, ice and obstruction abatement done by the town or abatement contractor. If the assessed administrative penalties have not been paid when the finance department prepares the aforementioned notification, such administrative penalties will also be included in the notification to pay. If the property owner shall fail to pay all such costs in full to the Town within 30 days after the date of notification to pay the costs and penalties, such costs and penalties shall become a lien with penalty and interest upon the real property subject to abatement. The penalty and interest shall be assessed at a rate equivalent to that which is assessed by state law upon delinquent general property taxes. Such lien shall have priority over all other liens except general taxes and shall upon the Town’s certification and filing with the Office of the Chaffee County Treasurer pursuant to CRS 31-20-105 and 106, be collected and paid to the Town by the Chaffee County Treasurer in the same manner as delinquent general property taxes.
Section 5. Depositing Snow in Streets – No person shall deposit or cause to be deposited in any public street, alley, or roadway within the Town, any snow taken or removed from property privately owned or occupied, unless the Town has specifically designated a portion of such street, alley, or roadway for snow storage.
Section 2. Effective Date. This ordinance shall take effect thirty (30) days following publication as provided by law.
PASSED AND APPROVED, this 22nd day of March, 2021 by the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees.
__~______________________
Ben Scanga, Mayor
ATTEST:
__~__________________________
Brian Berger
Clerk/Treasurer
Published in The Mountain Mail April 2, 2021
