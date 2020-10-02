PUBLIC NOTICE
Board of Trustees
Monday, October 26th, 2020– 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Mesa Crossings – Lot 3C of the Ute Subdivision - Variance Request
Monday October 26th, 2020 – 6:30 p.m.
A Public Hearing will be held at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO by the Board of Trustees for review of a variance request for an increased front setback from the 20 foot maximum to ~70 feet on Lot 3C of the Ute Subdivision, Parcel #380510200307 submitted by Salida Housing Development Corporation and Cardinal Capital Management. The parcel is located north of MesaView Townhomes (north of CR 120), on the west side of Tomsland Ln (formerly Crane Ln). The requested increased setback is from Tomsland Ln and the applicant proposes meeting side and rear setbacks. The applicant is proposing a 50-unit affordable housing apartment complex on the site. Review of the proposed density and building disposition will also be discussed at the Public Hearing. A Multi-Family Site Plan review and approval process will be done at a later date. A site plan can be viewed at Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Published in The Mountain Mail October 2, 2020
