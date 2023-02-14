PUBLIC NOTICE
LEGAL NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT
USDA FOREST SERVICE
PIKE-SAN ISABEL NATIONAL FORESTS & CIMARRON AND COMANCHE NATIONAL GRASSLANDS
DISPERSED CAMPING MANAGEMENT
ON THE LEADVILLE AND SALIDA RANGER DISTRICTS
The USDA Forest Service is conducting an analysis of the Dispersed Camping Management project. The proposed action is to be located on the Leadville and Salida Ranger Districts of the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC). The proposed action would more directly manage vehicle-based dispersed camping across both districts. The Responsible Officials for this decision are Patrick Mercer, Leadville District Ranger, and Perry Edwards, Salida District Ranger.
A Notice of Proposed Action (NOPA) for the Dispersed Camping Management Project is available on the project website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60591 or by request at the Leadville Ranger District office (810 Front Street, Leadville, CO, 80461; telephone: 719-486-0749) and at the Salida Ranger District office (5575 Cleora Road, Salida, CO, 81201; telephone: 719-539-3591).
The Dispersed Camping Management Project is an activity implementing a land management plan. This activity is subject to pre-decisional objection under subparts A and B of 36 CFR Part 218.
Pursuant to 36 CFR 218.25, comments on this proposed action will be accepted for 30 days beginning on the first day after the date of publication of this notice in the Herald Democrat and the Mountain Mail, the newspapers of record. If the comment period ends on a Saturday, Sunday or Federal holiday, comments will be accepted until the end of the next Federal working day. A timely submission will be determined as outlined in 36 CFR 218.25(a)(4). It is the responsibility of the sender to ensure timely receipt of any comments submitted.
Only individuals or entities (as defined by 36 CFR 218.2) who submit timely, specific written comments (as specified in 36 CFR 218.2) about this proposed action during this or another public comment period established by the Responsible Official will be eligible to file an objection. Other eligibility requirements are specified in 36 CFR 218.25(a)(3) and include, among other requirements, the commenter’s name, postal address, title of the proposed action, and signature or other verification of identity upon request and identification of the individual or entity who authored the comment(s). All written comments received by the Responsible Official, including names and addresses of commenters shall be placed in the project file and shall become a matter of public record for this proposed action. Comments submitted anonymously will be accepted and considered; however, anonymous comments will not provide the Agency with the ability to provide the respondent with subsequent environmental documents.
Comments should be within the scope of the proposed action, have a direct relationship to the proposed action, and must include supporting reasons for the Responsible Official to consider (36 CFR 218.2). Submit comments to the Responsible Official by one of the following methods:
Patrick Mercer, Leadville District Ranger
Mail: 810 Front Street, Leadville, CO, 80461; telephone: 719-486-7417; or online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60591 (Click on “Comment/Object on Project” in the right-hand menu).
Perry Edwards, Salida District Ranger
Mail: 5575 Cleora Road, Salida, CO, 81201; telephone: 719-530-3960; or online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60591 (Click on “Comment/Object on Project” in the right-hand menu).
Office hours, for those who wish to hand deliver their comments are 8:00am – 4:30pm, Monday – Friday (except Federal holidays). Acceptable formats for electronic comments are text or html e-mail, Adobe portable document format, and formats viewable in Microsoft Office applications.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 14, 2023
