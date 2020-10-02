PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Dennis Michael Doran, a/k/a Dennis M. Doran, Dennis Doran, and Denny Doran, Deceased
Case Number 2020PR30035
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before February 2, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Nicholas J. Doran
P.O. Box 676
Breckenridge, CO 80424
Attorney or Party Without Attorney
(Name and Address):
Gary T. Potter, Atty. Reg.# 4342
Hayley M. Lambourn, Atty. Reg.#: 43766
Wade Ash Woods Hill & Farley, P.C.
4500 Cherry Creek Dr. S., #600
Denver, CO 80246
Phone Number: (303) 322-8943
FAX Number: (303) 320-7501
E-mail: gpotter@wadeash.com
E-mail: hlambourn@wadeash.com
Published in The Mountain Mail October 2, 9 and 16, 2020
