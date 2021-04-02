PUBLIC NOTICE
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
SALIDA HISTORIC SURVEY PLAN
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
The City of Salida is soliciting proposals from qualified historic preservation consultants to complete a historic survey plan that will encompass the entire City. The intent of the survey is to assist in identifying areas throughout the City for future intensive level surveys and provide guidance on reconnaissance level surveys throughout the City.
The City has received a Certified Local Government grant from the Colorado Historical Society to complete the project. The work to be completed is outlined in the grant application scope of work which may be obtained at the City of Salida, Community Development Department, 448 E. First Street, Suite 112, Salida, Co, 81201.
Any questions regarding the Request for Proposal should be directed to Kristi Jefferson at the above address or by email, kristi.jefferson@cityofsalida.com (719)530-2626.
Written or electronic response to this proposal must be received by 4:00 pm on April 26, 2021. The City's Historic Preservation Commission will review all proposals and will interview candidates via the gotowebinar platform.
A Request for Proposal does not commit the City of Salida to pay any costs incurred in the preparation, submission or presentation of the proposal. The City of Salida reserves the right to accept or reject any or all proposals and further reserves the right to choose the firm deemed to be "in the best interest of the City". All products shall become the property of the City of Salida.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 26 and April 2 and 16, 2021
