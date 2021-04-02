PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Marvin Daniel Rohn, a/k/a M. Daniel Rohn, and Daniel M. Rohn, Deceased

Case Number 2021PR30008

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before July 23, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Matthew Hobbs

PO Box 609

Salida, CO 81201

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Matthew K. Hobbs, #33225

Matthew K. Hobbs, P.C.

P.O. Box 609

Salida, CO 81201

(719) 852-0627

matt@slv-law.com

Published in The Mountain Mail March 19 and 26, and April 2, 2021

