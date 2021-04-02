PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Marvin Daniel Rohn, a/k/a M. Daniel Rohn, and Daniel M. Rohn, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR30008
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before July 23, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Matthew Hobbs
PO Box 609
Salida, CO 81201
Attorney for Personal Representative:
Matthew K. Hobbs, #33225
Matthew K. Hobbs, P.C.
P.O. Box 609
Salida, CO 81201
(719) 852-0627
Published in The Mountain Mail March 19 and 26, and April 2, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.