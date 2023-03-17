PUBLIC NOTICE
ATTENTION GRADUATING HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS
The Saguache County Board of County Commissioners are accepting scholarship applications for graduating seniors who will be graduating high school in 2023.
Commissioners will be awarding graduating seniors’ college scholarships that will be paid through the Marijuana Excise Tax funds.
Scholarships may be used at a trade school, college or university but you must reside in Saguache County to apply and possibly receive scholarship funds.
Applications are due by April 14, 2023 and are available through our website at www.saguachecounty.colorado.gov to download the application or by contacting Wendi Maez at 719-655-2231 or by email at wmaez@saguachecounty-co.gov.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 10, 17, 24, March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7, 2023
