Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.