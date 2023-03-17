PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, CHAFFEE COUNTY, COLORADO
Court Address: 142 Crestone Avenue
PO Box 699, Salida, CO 81201
719.539.2561
Plaintiff(s):
City of Salida, Colorado, a Colorado municipal corporation,
v.
Defendant(s):
L. B. Dickinson; all unknown heirs, and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action
Attorney:
Wilson Williams LLP
Dylan Berget, Esq., Atty. Reg. #58379
317 W South Boulder Road, Suite 6, Louisville CO 80027
Telephone: (303) 376-8512
Case No.: 2023CV30006
Division: 2
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint filed with the Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within thirty-five (35) days after service of this Summons upon you. Service of this Summons will be complete on the day of the last publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the Court.
If you fail to file your answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within thirty-five (35) days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be rendered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint, without any further notice.
This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situated in Chaffee County, Colorado, more particularly described on Exhibit A, attached to and made a part of this Summons by this reference.
Date: February 15, 2023.
Wilson Williams LLP
By: /s/ Dylan Berget
Dylan Berget #58379
Published in the Mountain Mail.
First Publication: February 17, 2023
Last Publication: March 17, 2023
THIS SUMMONS IS ISSUED PURSUANT TO RULE 4(g), COLORADO RULES OF CIVIL PROCEDURE. THIS FORM SHOULD NOT BE USED WHERE PERSONAL SERVICE IS DESIRED.
