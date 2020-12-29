PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Town of Poncha Springs
333 Burnett Ave
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Office Phone: (719) 539-6882
Sealed BIDS for construction of the CR 128 Water Main Upsize will be received at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave, Poncha Springs, CO 81242, until 9:00 AM, Date: January 15th, 2021. At which time, they will be opened and publicly read.
The project consists of removal and disposal of 459LF of existing 6” water main and installation of 459LF of 8” water main, and associated construction along CR 128 west of Halley’s Ave. A bid alternative will also be solicited for the installation and replacement of an 80LF 42”x27” squash culvert across Halley’s Ave at the CR 128 Intersection.
Bid Bond, Performance, and Payment Bonds are required. The project is tax-exempt; the contractor will be provided with the tax-exempt number for materials purchases.
A pre-bid conference call meeting will be held on Tuesday January 5th at 10:00 am. Contractors requesting bid documents will be provided with a Zoom video/telephone conference call number and ID by email to join the call. Last day for bid questions is January 8th, at 12:00 pm. All bid questions shall be submitted in writing to jdeluca@crabtreegroupinc.com; and bhussey@crabtreegroupinc.com. Responses to questions and Addendums will be sent to all contractors who have requested bid documents.
Copies of the Contract Documents may be examined at Crabtree Group, Inc., 325 D Street, Salida, CO (719-539-1675).
Copies of the Plans and Specifications will be available after January 3rd, 2020. Electronic copies by email are available at no charge to qualified contractors registered in good standing with the Secretary of State. Paper copies of the Contract Bid Documents may be obtained by qualified contractors from Crabtree Group, Inc., 325 D. Street, Salida, CO 81201 upon the submittal of a $100.00 fee in the form of a check made out to the Crabtree Group, Inc. (submitted at time of request), and the requester’s FedEx or UPS shipping account number (to be used for the shipping of the documents). Qualified contractors’ email requests for electronic copies shall use the subject line of: CR 128 Water Main Upsize and must be sent to both of the following email addresses: jdeluca@crabtreegroupinc.com, & bhussey@crabtreegroupinc.com. All other requests for documents shall be to the Town of Poncha Springs via public records request.
Dates of Advertisement: December 18th; December 22nd; and December 29th, 2020
/s/
Brian Berger, Town Administrative Officer
Published in The Mountain Mail December 18, 22 and 29, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.