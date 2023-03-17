PUBLIC NOTICE
JAMES MARK JONES
STATE WILDLIFE AREA
CATTLE GRAZING LEASE
INVITATION TO BID
2023
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is accepting bids for controlled cattle grazing on the James Mark Jones State Wildlife Area in South Park. CPW is seeking an Exchange of Lease as the first option for the grazing rights. An exchange of lease would be defined as public access for hunting and/or fishing in exchange for the grazing rights. If an equitable exchange of lease is not submitted, CPW will then solicit cash bids per Animal Unit Month (AUM).
The property is approximately 12,000 acres and is located 6 miles east of Fairplay, CO, off of County Road 15.
Bids will be accepted for 143 cow/calf pairs or 271 yearlings. Seven hundred and fifty (750) Animal Unit Months (AUMs) for 123 days from approximately May 1, 2023 through August 31, 2023.
Bid forms and information about the property and the grazing plan are available from Wildlife Technician Ty Anderson 303-656-3649 (8:00a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday). The deadline for receiving sealed bids will be April 15, 2023. The bids will be opened on April 17, 2023. Colorado Parks and Wildlife reserves the right to refuse any or all bids.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2023
