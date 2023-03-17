PUBLIC NOTICE
Central Colorado Regional Airport
Apron Rehabilitation and Perimeter Fence Relocation
FAA Project No: 3‐08‐0082‐021‐2023 Town of Buena Vista Project No: 07‐850‐4872
NOTICE OF INVITATION TO BID
PROJECT: Apron Rehabilitation and Perimeter Fence Relocation
DESCRIPTION: This project includes pavement rehabilitation of the apron through variable depth rotomill removal of asphalt concrete pavement on the apron, repair of cracks and defects, replacement of concrete aircraft tie‐down anchors, and placement of 2‐inches of new asphalt concrete pavement and pavement markings at the Central Colorado Regional Airport (AEJ). There will also be a new full‐depth pavement sections will consist of full‐depth removal of asphalt concrete and degraded base course, followed by the placement of asphalt concrete on aggregate base course. The perimeter fence area of work for relocating two sections of the Airport perimeter fence (Bid Alternates I and II), comprise of approx. 2,671‐ linear feet in length, on the west side of the airport property line.
BID OPENING: Thursday, April 6th, 2023 at 10:00 A.M.
PRE‐BID CONFERENCE CALL: Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. Colorado Time at the following call‐ in information:
Toll number: (480) 378‐0989
Conference ID: 598 969 545#
Sealed bids for constructing the aforementioned projects must be received at Central Colorado Regional Airport, 27960 County Road 319, PO Box 2002, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211, before 10:00 A.M., April 6th, 2023 for furnishing all necessary labor, plant, equipment, materials, and performing all work for constructing the Apron Rehabilitation and Perimeter Fence Relocation project.
Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any bid received after the established closing time shall be returned unopened. The Town of Buena Vista reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and waive any informality deemed in the best interest of the Town, and to reject the bids of any persons who have been delinquent, unfaithful, or unclear to any contract with the Town of Buena Vista.
Digital copies (PDF) of the Plans and Contract Documents can be made available by Dibble Engineering upon request. Those interested in having digital sets of the Plans and Documents may obtain them free of charge by contacting Jared Bass, jared.bass@dibblecorp.com. The following information is required to be included in your email request:
• Contractor Name
• Contact Name, Phone Number, Email Address, and Mailing Address
Note: Only contacts that request plans from Jared Bass via email and are documented plan holders are eligible to automatically receive any Addenda. It is the full responsibility of any bidder wishing to submit a bid to obtain and acknowledge any and all addenda. Contractor receipt of a digital version of Contract Documents does not change the bid requirement to submit a complete, filled‐in bound bid book, as per the Special Notice to Bidders.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 10 and 17, 2023
