PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN of PONCHA SPRINGS
ORDINANCE NO. 2020-5
AN ORDINANCE APPROVING QUARRY STATION PHASE 2 & 3 MAJOR SUBDIVISION
WHEREAS, the Town of Poncha Springs is a Colorado statutory municipality governed by its elected Board of Trustees; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees has authority pursuant to C.R.S. §31-15-101, et seq. and §31-16-101, et seq. to adopt and enforce all ordinances; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees has authority to adopt and enforce ordinances governing land use, zoning and the development of land pursuant to, among other authority CRS 31-23-101 et seq. and 29-20-101, et seq.; and
WHEREAS, in the exercise of this authority, the Board of Trustees has previously adopted Article 9 of the Poncha Springs Land Use Code (the “Code’), regarding subdivision control; and
WHEREAS, the Board of Trustees has been presented with a final plat for a thirty-four-lot major subdivision of Parcel #380509100165 for review and action pursuant to Section 9.8.10 of the Code; and
WHEREAS, the Board has conducted the public hearing required by Code section 9.8.10, has taken testimony and evidence, has reviewed the application against the relevant final plat review requirements, and finds that the proposed final plat complies with the same
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES:
Section 1. Final Plat Approved. The final plat for the Quarry Station Phase 2 & 3 Major Subdivision is hereby approved pursuant to Section 9.8.10 of the Poncha Springs Land Use Code, and the Mayor and Town Clerk are hereby authorized and directed to execute the same and to cause the same to be filed for record with the office of the Chaffee county Clerk and Recorder.
PASSED AND APPROVED, this _24th_ day of _August_ 2020 by the Poncha Springs Board of Trustees.
______________________
Ralph B. Scanga, Mayor
ATTEST:
__________________________
Brian Berger, Town Clerk
[seal]
Published in The Mountain Mail September 18, 2020
