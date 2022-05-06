PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of ELIZABETH ANN ROTHWELL, Deceased
Case Number 2022PR3
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of SAGUACHE, County, Colorado on or before 8/22/22, or the claims may be forever barred.
Stephen Matthew Sandlin
2418 Fairbreeze Dr.
Katy, Texas 77494
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Stephen Matthew Sandlin
2418 Fairbreeze Dr.
Katy, Texas 77494
Published in The Mountain Mail April 22, 29 and May 6, 2022
