PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Flora Jane Parsons, Deceased

Case Number 2021PR34

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before January 12, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Suzanne Tingler

6921 Mango Ave. S.

St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Suzanne Tingler

6921 Mango Ave. S.

St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Published in The Mountain Mail September 24 and October 1 and 8, 2021

