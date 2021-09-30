PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Flora Jane Parsons, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR34
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before January 12, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Suzanne Tingler
6921 Mango Ave. S.
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Suzanne Tingler
6921 Mango Ave. S.
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Published in The Mountain Mail September 24 and October 1 and 8, 2021
