 

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Anderlee Jackson B. Eide a/k/a Jackson B. Eide a/k/a Jack Eide, Deceased

Case Number 2022PR30045

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of CHAFFEE, County, Colorado on or before  MARCH 29, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Lisa Patterson

c/o Jenna L.Mazzucca

1604 H Street

Salida, CO 81201

Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq PC

Jenna L. Mazzucca #40027

1604 H Street

Salida CO 81201

719-207-4279

719-539-3020-fax

jenna@mazzuccalaw.com

Attorney for Lisa Patterson

Published in The Mountain Mail November 15, 22 and 29, 2022

 

