PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE
AND OF APPLICATION FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER'S DEED
To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:
LESLIE PULOS
7255 COUNTY ROAD 105
SALIDA, CO 81201
You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Chaffee County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to AMY LOVATO the following described property situate in the County of Chaffee, State of Colorado, to-wit:
TRACT IN NE4SW4 4-49-9 REC 364484
and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to AMY LOVATO .
That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property (and special assessment) taxes assessed against said
property for the year 2017;
That said property was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of LESLIE PULOS for said year 2017;
That said AMY LOVATO on the 10th day of November 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made
request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;
That a Treasurer's Deed will be issued for said property to AMY LOVATO on the 6th day of April 2022, unless the same
has been redeemed;
Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer's Deed.
This Notice of Purchase has also been published in The Mountain Mail on December 7, 2021, December 14, 2021 and December 21, 2021.
SEAL
Witness my hand this 30th day of November 2021
/s/ Dee Dee Copper
Dee Dee Copper, Treasurer of Chaffee County, Colorado
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.