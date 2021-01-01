PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of George Michael DeVito Jr, Deceased
Case Number 20PR30047
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before April 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
George Michael DeVito III
2585 Chatham Circle
Kissimmee, FL 34746
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
RaQwin Young
The Law Office of RaQwin Young, LLC
711 Cheyenne St., Unit A
Golden, CO 80401
Phone Number: 303-876-7662
E-mail: ryoung@younglawgolden.com
Atty. Reg. #: 50496
Published in The Mountain Mail December 18 and 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021
