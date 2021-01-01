PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of George Michael DeVito Jr, Deceased

Case Number 20PR30047

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before April 18, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

George Michael DeVito III

2585 Chatham Circle

Kissimmee, FL 34746

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

RaQwin Young

The Law Office of RaQwin Young, LLC

711 Cheyenne St., Unit A

Golden, CO 80401

Phone Number: 303-876-7662

E-mail: ryoung@younglawgolden.com

Atty. Reg. #: 50496

Published in The Mountain Mail December 18 and 25, 2020 and January 1, 2021

