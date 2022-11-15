PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
10/01/2022 - 10/31/2022
Vendor Name, Total Payments
4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 614.00; A-1 Tablecloth Company Inc., 565.83; Agricultural Consultants, Inc., 3366.00; Alex Wiser, 607.63; Alfred Benesch & Company, 2220.00; AllMax Software, Inc., 2195.00; All-Phase Environmental Consultants Inc, 6894.00; Amazon Capital Services, Inc., 4169.19; American Health Holding, Inc., 8.44; Amilia Technologies USA Inc., 680.79; Ark Valley Voice LLC, 0.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 3706.50; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 804.85; Atmos Energy Corporation, 5110.16; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 204.52; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 3068.70; AutoZone, 441.05; Badger Meter Inc, 288.87; Berry Companies Inc., 1279.41; Beverage Distributors Company, 932.59; Bill Almquist, 124.48; BoundTree Medical, 232.90; Brady Brothers Inc., 4594.26; Brandi Stevens & Michael Carter, 473.24; Business Solutions Leasing, 733.40; Butala Construction Company, 835.74; Carol Babcock, 30.00; Cellco Partnership, 1485.09; CenturyLink, 593.61; Cesare, Inc, 5657.90; Chaffee County, 100.00; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 2018.27; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 30.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 493.24; Chelf Lumber Co. Inc., 39.45; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1700.00; City of Salida, 67271.09; Clanton Engineering, Inc., 9377.50; Clarion Associates LLC, 1411.24; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 1073.00; Colorado Department of Revenue, 4805.84; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 127227.40; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 101.88; Colorado Mountain College, 1680.00; Colorado Water Resources & Power Development, 149567.35; Communication Solutions & Associates, Inc., 2244.74; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 225.00; Constructive Solutions, 4856.21; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 407.45; Curtis Milstein, 100.00; Dakoda DeFurio, 496.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 510.00; Diesslin Structures Inc., 24844.00; DME Solutions Inc, 50.71; DPC Industries, Inc., 1349.56; Eagle Rock Distributing Company, LLC, 57.60; Ediger Enterprises LLC, 2600.00; Elite Brands of Colorado, 582.30; Elizabeth C. Sanders, 36.00; Ennis-Flint Inc, 4799.09; Erin Kelley, 635.64; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 191.88; Family Support Registry / CO, 65.00; FBS Automotive, Inc., 1831.34; FCI IND INC, 2480.86; FDS Holdings, Inc, 1116.79; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc., 2778.88; Fire and Police Pension Association, 49125.67; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3699.66; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 3554.27; Gary Lacy, 8340.27; Glacier Bank, 41725.12; GMCO LLC, 35855.32; Gobin’s Inc., 1375.02; Gor Corporation, 10.00; GoTo Technologies USA, Inc., 380.00; Grainger, 2732.89; Greenwich Entertainment LLC, 350.00; Hardline Equipment LLC, 495.27; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 5574.00; Hibu Inc, 84.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 175.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 3862.41; Impresco LLC, 445.00; International City Management Association Retirement Corporation, 30657.97; Jamison Bell, 35.75; Jamsab Realty Corp, 13486.00; Jason Haug, 30.00; Jason Shelman, 44.77; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 200.97; Jennifer A Talbot, 500.00; John D Longwell, 500.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 542.84; Johnny’s Plumbing & Hydronics Co, 693.17; JVA, Incorporated, 980.00; Kino Lorber Incorporated, 75.00; Koloski LLC, 721.60; Kristi Jefferson, 128.75; Lance R Thonhoff, 709.59; LN Curtis & Sons, 626.00; Logan Myers, 500.00; Loran DeLong, 259.71; Lynn Giles, 122.19; M.J. Donovan Enterprises, Inc, 3034.85; Mariposa Window & Door, Inc, 8199.47; Martin Husmann, 968.85; Materials Management Co, 495.70; Matthew Bender & Company Inc., 589.11; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 1695.00; McFarland Oil LLC, 8775.10; Michael J. Rosso, 1040.00; Michael Rosso, 143.96; Michael S. Brown, 45.00; Morgan Mountain Homes, 3000.00; Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2338.50; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 160.00; Nalco Company, 5936.14; Nancy L Whalen, 364.00; Nutrien Ag Solutions, Inc., 4990.25; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Patrick E. Garrett, 1500.00; Paymentech, LLC, 1827.01; Pikuls, Inc., 3880.76; Pinnacol Assurance, 1001.76; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 128.65; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 34529.63; Psychological Dimensions, PC, 375.00; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 178.00; RaceRite, LLC, 1742.64; RAD Inc, 99.78; Ray Lines Post 64 American Legion, 300.00; Rebecca Longberg, 176.82; Republic National Distributing LLC, 161.00; Rhoades Construction, 5000.00; Richey Design LLC, 1899.75; RMS Utilities, Inc., 129567.92; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 140.30; Russell Johnson, 598.00; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 403.24; Salida Auto & Diesel Repair LLC, 914.25; Salida Auto Parts, 2386.48; Salida Hospital District, 2220.60; Salida Mountain Trails, 743.28; Salida Rotary Club, 340.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 5000.00; Santander Bank N.A., 143524.81; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 10874.75; Sea-Western Inc, 6644.41; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 64789.20; Slate Communications, 7732.71; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 2278.28; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 472.76; Spencer Blades, 198.00; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 522.49; Stratton and Bratt Landscapes, LLC, 17556.83; Sydney Schieren, 5095.00; The Elbert Group of Colorado, Inc., 264.57; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4896.82; The Neenan Company LLLP, 13132.50; Thomas Alan Plant, 1200.00; Three Eagles Communications of Colorado LLC, 525.00; Tom Bomer, 5175.00; Transfirst Group Inc., 71.27; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 9087.31; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 3816.25; Uline Inc., 1560.76; UniFirst First Aid Corp, 70.43; US Postmaster, 1126.99; USA Blue Book, 980.34; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 170.30; VeriCheck, Inc., 38.80; VeriTrace, Inc, 148.45; Walden Chamber Music Society Colorado, 615.00; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 2249.94; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 1075.30; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 352.00; Williams Equipment, LLC, 715.85; Wilson Williams, LLP, 15321.32; Winsupply of Salida, 1711.09; Xcel Energy - Salida, 31499.43; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 67644.00; Yeti Homes, Inc., 3628.33; Zoar Corporation LLC, 1375.00;
$1,352,003.76
Payroll Expenditure: October 2022, $548,151.10
Total October Expenditures: $1,900,154.86
Published in The Mountain Mail November 15, 2022
