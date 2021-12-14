PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of JOHN A. GAUSS, A/K/A JOHN ARCHIE GAUSS, Deceased
Case Number: 2021PR30036
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before March 17, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Mark L. Gauss
905 L Street
Penrose, CO 81240
Attorney for Applicant:
Joanna K. Smith, Esq., Atty. Reg. No. 33127
SMITH LAW, P.C.
1311 South 9th Street
Cañon City, CO 81212
Phone No.: (719) 276-0100;
Fax No.: (719) 276-0500
E-mail: smithlawpc@gmail.com
Published in The Mountain Mail November 30 and December 7 and 14, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.