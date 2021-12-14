PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of JOHN A. GAUSS, A/K/A JOHN ARCHIE GAUSS, Deceased               

Case Number:  2021PR30036

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before March 17, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.

Mark L. Gauss

905 L Street

Penrose, CO  81240

Attorney for Applicant:

Joanna K. Smith, Esq., Atty. Reg. No. 33127

SMITH LAW, P.C.

1311 South 9th Street

Cañon City, CO  81212

Phone No.:  (719) 276-0100;

Fax No.:  (719) 276-0500

E-mail:  smithlawpc@gmail.com

Published in The Mountain Mail November 30 and December 7 and 14, 2021

