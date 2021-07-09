PUBLIC NOTICE
ORDINANCE NO. 10
(Series 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO AMENDING SECTION 16-13-40 OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE CONCERNING IN-LIEU FEES CHOSEN AS AN OPTION FOR SATISFACTION OF THE INCLUSIONARY HOUSING REQUIREMENTS
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on June 15, 2021, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 18th day of June, 2021 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 6th day of July, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 6th day of July, 2021.
CITY OF SALIDA
By:__________________
P.T. Wood, Mayor
ATTEST:
(SEAL)
_______________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 18th day of June, 2021 and BY TITLE ONLY, after Final Adoption on the 9th day of July, 2021.
By:________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail July 9, 2021
