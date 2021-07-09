PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING DATE BEFORE THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A VARIANCE APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on July 26, 2021 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Board of Adjustment at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277
The applicants, Travis and Becky Hochard, are requesting approval for a variance on the property located at 1307 I Street, Salida, CO.
The purpose of the request is to receive a variance from the minimum setback of twenty (20) feet required for the rear yard setback of the primary structure. The applicant is requesting a minimum allowed rear yard setback of 12’ 10 ½” to build an addition on the back of the primary residence. Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2626.
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 9, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.