PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the Timber Creek Major Subdivision Final Plat application.
Name of Project: Timber Creek Major Subdivision Final Plat
Applicant: TCR Subdivision LLC / Walt Harder
Applicant Representative: Crabtree Group / Tracy Vandaveer
Location: 8315 County Road 160, Salida
Zone: Rural
Request: Subdivision of 184.27 acres into 70 lots with 133.66 acres to be conserved as open space in perpetuity. Shared wells and individual on-site wastewater treatment systems are would serve the proposed properties.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Land use hearings start at 9:15 a.m., and are held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Planner: Greg Laudenslager, (719) 530-5571, glaudenslager@chaffeecounty.org
Additional information regarding this text amendment is available for public inspection in the Planning & Zoning Department, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida. Public comments can be sent to the planner managing this application via email. Public comments can also be given in-person or via Zoom during the public hearing at the date and time listed above. Comments need to be received the Thursday before the hearing by 12:00 noon.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and must be disclosed at the public hearing(s) for this application.
Published in The Mountain Mail June 9, 2023
