The Bureau of Reclamation invites the public to a contract negotiation session with the Board of Water Works of Pueblo, Colorado and the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District for use of Pueblo’s facilities for the Arkansas Valley Conduit, a facility of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project, and for Pueblo’s use of excess capacity in Pueblo Reservoir for municipal and industrial water use in accordance with the Reclamation Act of 1902, the Reclamation Project Act of 1939, and the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Act of 1962.
The session will be held virtually on November 17, 2021, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Public comments will be heard at a designated time during the session. To request the virtual meeting link, provide written comments, request additional information, or view a copy of the proposed contract, please contact Ms. Melissa Dykes, Repayment Specialist, at MDykes@usbr.gov or (406) 247-7733. For the hearing impaired, please call the Federal Relay System at (800) 877-8339.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 12, 2021
