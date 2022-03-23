PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Separate sealed BIDS for the Construction of the Westcliffe Safe Routes To School Project – Main Street (State Highway 96) Improvements, (SAR C520-002 (23072) including: Removal of curb & gutter, asphalt and sidewalk; Installation of concrete sidewalk, curb ramps, hot mix asphalt, curb & gutter, and pavement markings and signage, and miscellaneous items as indicated in the Bid Documents will be received by the Town of Westcliffe (Owner) at the office of the Owner, 1000 Main Street, Westcliffe, CO 81252 until 11:00 A.M., (Local Time) Thursday April 7, 2022. Afterward, all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at said office.
Thursday March 24, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at the Owner’s office. Attendance at this Pre-Bid Conference is Mandatory.
The Contract Documents may be examined at the following location:
Town of Westcliffe
1000 Main Street
Westcliffe, CO 81252
(719) 783-2282
Bidders are responsible for all printing costs. It is the Bidder’s responsibility to verify whether any addenda were issued.
This project will be financed in part by a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation and shall be referred to as Westcliffe Safe Routes To School Project – Main Street (State Highway 96) Improvements. Bidders shall comply with all applicable standards, orders, or regulations issued pursuant to the Clean Water Act of 1970, Federal Water Pollution Control Act, and Contract Work Hours Standards Act and shall sign the Certification of Non-Segregated Facilities in “Mandatory Submittals”. Bidders must comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Davis-Bacon Act, the anti-Kickback, and the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act. It is the Bidder’s responsibility to determine and/or confirm the applicable prevailing wages pursuant to the Davis-Bacon Act.
Minority/Female Utilization Goal for the Project is: 19.0%
DBE Participation goal for the Project is: 0.0%
Date of Initial Advertisement for Bids: Thursday, March 3, 2022
Published in The Mountain Mail March 4, 8, 11, 15, 18 and 22, 2022
