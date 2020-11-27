PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE
CHAFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Adjustment will hold a Public Hearing:
Name of Project: 106 Neighbors Lane Access Appeal of Administrative Interpretation
Applicants: Samuel & Marissa Starr and Michael Senter
Location: 106 Neighbors Lane, Buena Vista
Zone: Residential
Appeal: Access to 106 Neighbors Lane through 20’ roadway created by Cottonwood Subdivision by 1956 plat, as a result of the Allen-Kilborn Lot Line Adjustment. Staff review of deeds and the plat of Cottonwood Subdivision determined that the road shall be and remain open as a public way.
Board of Adjustment Hearing: Monday, December 14, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. To be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Planning and Zoning page at www.chaffeecounty.org. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings via Zoom or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 27, 2020
