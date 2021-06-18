PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Project: Swift Vacation of Right of Way
Applicants: Ethan & Genevieve Swift, represented by Mike Henderson
Location of properties adjacent to right of way proposed to be vacated: 22461 Jones Street and adjacent tax parcel #3687-341-13-121, Garfield Townsites
Zone: Residential
Request: To vacate the 20’ wide alley lying between and adjacent to Lots 21 through 30 on the north and Lots 11 through 20 on the south in Block 13, Townsite of Garfield (formerly known as Junction City). Access for these properties is from Jones Street, Hanson Street, and Spring Street. This alley is not constructed or have utilities located in the right of way.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Land use hearings start at 9:15 a.m., and are held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to the Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. If you have any concerns or comments, you may contact staff, write a letter, or present your concerns at the public meeting via Zoom so your comments can be made part of the record. Letters or emails need to arrive the Friday before the hearing by 12:00 noon to allow sufficient time for the Board or Commissions to read your letter.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
