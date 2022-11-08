PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of David Paul Marques, Deceased
Case Number 22PR17
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before March 2, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Stella B. Gould
419 17 Mile Road
Arapahoe, WY 82510
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Stella B. Gould
419 17 Mile Road
Arapahoe, WY 82510
Phone Number: 1-307-851-0093
Published in The Mountain Mail November 1, 8 and 15, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.