PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 04
(Series of 2023)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ADOPTING THE PLASTIC POLLUTION REDUCTION ACT AND ESTABLISHING PENALTIES FOR VIOLATING THE ACT
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING on this 21st day of February, 2023, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this 24th day of February, 2023, and set for second reading and public hearing on the 7th day of March, 2023.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL, by the City Council on this 7th day of March, 2023.
City of Salida
_________________
Mayor Dan Shore
ATTEST:
_________________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail March 10, 2023
