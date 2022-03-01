PUBLIC NOTICE
Town of Poncha Springs
Monday, April 11th, 2022– 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Rezoning Request, Boundary Line Adjustment, Lot Split & Multi-family Site Plan Review – Ward Eco-Cabins Project, 145 Chipeta Ave in Poncha Springs
A Public Hearing will be held Monday April 11th, 2022 by the Town of Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission for review of a Land Use Application for a proposed Rezoning, Boundary Line Adjustment, Lot Split & Multi-Family Site Plan of 145 Chipeta Ave owed by David & Suzanne Ward resulting in a 1.68-acre lot, a 0.87-acre lot, and a 0.75 acre lot. The applicant is proposing 4 cabins on the new 0.75-acre lot. The applicant also requests two lots (0.75 & 0.87-acres) be rezoned from T3 – Sub-Urban Zone to SD-4 Mountain Resort Zone.
The subject property is located on the southeast corner of Chipeta Avenue and US 285, currently vacant, a portion of Parcel #R380510300256. A proposed site plan can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Unless otherwise posted - Telephone Attendance of Public. The Planning & Zoning Commission will meet remotely via Zoom. Members of the public may elect to attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 834 4046 0132. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83440460132 or www.zoom.us.
Monday, April 25th, 2022 – 6:30 p.m.
Pending recommendation by the Planning and Zoning Commission at the April 11th, 2022 meeting the Town of Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will hold a Public Hearing for the same application on April 25th, 2022. Unless otherwise posted - Telephone Attendance of Public. The Board of Trustees will meet remotely via Zoom. Members of the public may elect to attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 837 8106 3902. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83781063902 or www.zoom.us.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 1, 2022
