PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Joyce Sanchez-Soli, a/k/a Joyce Sanchez, a/k/a/ Joyce Soli, Deceased

Case Number 2021PR30006

All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before August 7, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.

Cristyn Kelly, Attorney for Michael J. Sanchez, Personal Representative

Kelly Law Firm, LLC

1880 Office Club Pointe

Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Phone: (719) 249-2785

Cristyn Kelly, Esq., Attorney Reg.#: 52773

Attorney for Michael J. Sanchez, Personal Representative

Kelly Law Firm, LLC

1880 Office Club Pointe

Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Phone: (719) 249-2785  

Fax: (719) 931-0309

cristyn@kellylawfirmco.com

Published in The Mountain Mail April 9, 16 and 23, 2021

