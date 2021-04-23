PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Joyce Sanchez-Soli, a/k/a Joyce Sanchez, a/k/a/ Joyce Soli, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR30006
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to the District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before August 7, 2021, or the claims may be forever barred.
Cristyn Kelly, Attorney for Michael J. Sanchez, Personal Representative
Kelly Law Firm, LLC
1880 Office Club Pointe
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Phone: (719) 249-2785
Cristyn Kelly, Esq., Attorney Reg.#: 52773
Attorney for Michael J. Sanchez, Personal Representative
Kelly Law Firm, LLC
1880 Office Club Pointe
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Phone: (719) 249-2785
Fax: (719) 931-0309
Published in The Mountain Mail April 9, 16 and 23, 2021
