PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Raymond J. Perschbacher a/k/a Raymond Joseph Perschbacher a/k/a Ray Perschbacher, Deceased
Case Number 2021PR30038
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to
District Court of CHAFFEE, County, Colorado
on or before APRIL 14, 2022, or the claims may be forever barred.
Charis Perschbacher-Cheeseman
c/o Jenna L. Mazzucca Esq., PC
1604 H Street
Salida, CO 81201
Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq., PC
Jenna L. Mazzucca
1604 H Street
Salida, CO 81201
719-207-4279
Fax #: 719-539-3020
Atty Reg#: 40027
Attorney for Personal Representative, Charis Perschbacher-Cheeseman
Published in The Mountain Mail November 16, 23, 30, 2021
