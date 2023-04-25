PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Ian A. Fitzgibbons, Deceased
Case Number 2023PR030003
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to Chaffee Probate Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before August 26, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Katherine Fitzgibbons
350 Sixth Street
Fairplay, CO 80440
Attorney for Katherine Fitzgibbons:
Daniel J. Deters, Esq.
955 Eudora Street, Suite 1604
Denver, Colorado 80220
Phone Number: 720-893-6766
E-mail: djdeters@danieldeters.com
FAX Number: 303-268-9201
Atty. Reg. #: 19738
Published in The Mountain Mail April 25, May 2 and 9, 2023
