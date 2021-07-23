PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, August 23rd, 2021– 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Commercial Site Plan & Lot Consolidation – “Love’s Travel Stop” – Sketch Plan
Monday August 23rd, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.
A Joint Public Hearing will be held at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO by the Board of Trustees and Planning and Zoning Commission for review of a Commercial Site Plan for a proposed Love’s Travel Stop on two parcels totaling 4.9-acres owed by Harder Diesslin Development Group and submitted by Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, Inc.
The Land Use Application will follow the Major Subdivision Process located in Chapter 9 of the Poncha Springs Land Use Code which requires a Sketch Plan followed by a Preliminary Plat and then Final Plat. This meeting is intended for review of the Sketch Plan and notice will be sent for a Preliminary Plat Public Hearing and Final Plat Public Hearing at a later date.
The proposed project is located at the northwest corner of CR 120 and Halley’s Ave, Address TBD, south of Monarch Crossing, zoned T5 and a portion SD-1, parcel #R380510200244 & #R380510200245. A proposed site plan can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Planning and Zoning Commission Special Meeting:
The Town of Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a special meeting for a joint Public Hearing with the Board of Trustees on Monday August 23rd, 2021 – 6:30 p.m.
Electronic Login information:
Members of the public may elect to attend in person OR attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (346) 248-7799 Access Code 836 0643 4946. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: direct: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83606434946 or www.zoom.us.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 23, 2021
