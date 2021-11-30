PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of October 2021, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2021CW3064; Previous Case No. 15CW3030; 04CW125 – CITY OF SALIDA c/o David Lady, Director of Public works, 340 W. Hwy 291, Salida CO 81201(Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorneys: Jennifer M. DiLalla, Joshua B. Boissevain, Moses, Wittemyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2595 Canyon Blvd., Suite 300, Boulder, CO 80302, (303) 443-8782)
Application for finding of Reasonable Diligence and to Make Absolute in Part
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Description of conditional appropriative rights of exchange: 2.1 South Arkansas River Exchange: 2.1.1 Original decree: June 30, 2009, Case No. 04CW125, Water Division 2 (“04CW125 Decree”). 2.1.2 Prior diligence decree: Oct. 29, 2015, Case No. 15CW3030, Water Division No. 2 (“15CW3030 Decree”). 2.1.3 Source of substitute supply: Augmentation credits generated by Salida’s Tenassee Ditch water rights changed in Case No. 04CW125. The augmentation credits are measured at the turnback structure at the Salida Reservoir Ditch (a/k/a Champ Ditch) headgate, as described in paragraph 9.3 of the 04CW125 Decree (“Turnback Structure”). The approximate location of the Turnback Structure is shown on Ex. A map attached to the application. (All attachments mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) 2.1.4 Exchange reach: The downstream extent of the exchange reach is the decreed point of diversion for the Tenassee Ditch, which is located on the South Arkansas River at a point North 47° 47ˈ East 800.2 feet from the North 1/4 Corner of Section 7, T49N, R9E of the N.M.P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. The upstream extent of the exchange reach is the headgate of the Harrington Ditch, which is located at a point in the NW 1/4 of the SE 1/4 of Section 10, T49N, R8E of the N.M.P.M., on the North bank of the South Arkansas River whence the Southwest Corner of said Section 10 bears South 64° 6ˈ West a distance of 3,969 feet, in Chaffee County, Colorado. As confirmed in the 04CW125 Decree, measurement of the augmentation credits for exchange at the Turnback Structure at the Salida Reservoir Ditch does not change the downstream extent of the exchange. The approximate locations of the Tenassee Ditch’s decreed point of diversion, the Harrington Ditch headgate, and the exchange reach are shown on Ex. A. 2.1.5 Amount: 2.23 cfs, CONDITIONAL. 2.1.6 Appropriation date: December 29, 2004. 2.1.7 Use: Water diverted under the South Arkansas River Exchange will be used as a source of augmentation water under the plan for augmentation decreed in Case No. 84CW158, as amended by the 04CW125 Decree and by any subsequent decrees amending that plan for augmentation, and will be used to replace out-of-priority depletions for all municipal purposes, including without limitation domestic, industrial, commercial, irrigation, stockwatering, recreation, fish and wildlife preservation and propagation, and fire protection, including both immediate application for such purposes and storage for subsequent application for such purposes; and for use, reuse, and successive use to extinction as allowed by Salida’s decrees. 2.2 Arkansas River Exchange: 2.2.1 Original decree: The 04CW125 Decree. 2.2.2 Prior diligence decree: The 15CW3030 Decree. 2.2.3 Source of substitute supply: Augmentation credits generated by Salida’s Tenassee Ditch water rights changed in Case No. 04CW125. The augmentation credits are measured at the Turnback Structure and delivered to the confluence of the Arkansas River and South Arkansas River, located as described in paragraph 2.2.4 below. 2.2.4 Exchange reach: The downstream extent of the exchange reach is the confluence of the Arkansas River and the South Arkansas River, located near the point where the South Section line of Section 4, T49N, R9E of the N.M.P.M. crosses the Arkansas River. The upstream extent of the exchange reach is Pasquale Springs, the point of diversion for which is in the NW 1/4 of Section 32, T50N, R9E of the N.M.P.M., at a point approximately 2,000 feet from the North section line and 2,300 feet from the West section line of said Section 32. An underground collection system diverts water from various underground springs lying generally to the west, northwest of the described point of diversion at a distance of approximately 800 feet. Diversions at Pasquale Springs deplete the Arkansas River adjacent to the described springs. In addition to Pasquale Springs, water will be diverted under the Arkansas River Exchange at two exchange-two points within the exchange reach, as follows: (i) Marvin Park Irrigation System, diversions at which will be made from the Arkansas River through use of a pumping plant or collection gallery at a point approximately 3,223 feet North of the South section line of Section 32, T50N, R9E of the N.M.P.M., and 3,552 feet West of the East section line of said Section 32; and (ii) Riverside Park Irrigation System, diversions at which will be made from the Arkansas River through use of a pumping plant or collection gallery at a point approximately 1,107 feet North of the South section line of Section 32, T50N, R9E of the N.M.P.M., and 850 feet West of the East section line of said Section 32. The approximate locations of the confluence of the Arkansas River and the South Arkansas River, the points of diversion for Pasquale Springs, Marvin Park Irrigation System, Riverside Park Irrigation System, and the exchange reach are shown on Ex. A. 2.2.5 Amount: 2.23 cfs, CONDITIONAL. Diversions at Marvin Park Irrigation System will be at a maximum rate of 0.66 cfs, and diversions at Riverside Park Irrigation System will be at a maximum rate of 0.36 cfs. 2.2.6 Appropriation date: December 29, 2004. 2.2.7 Use: Water diverted by exchange at Pasquale Springs will be used as a source of augmentation water under the plan for augmentation decreed in Case No. 84CW158, as amended by the 04CW125 Decree and by any subsequent decrees amending that plan for augmentation, and will be used to replace out-of-priority depletions for all municipal purposes, including without limitation domestic, industrial, commercial, irrigation, stockwatering, recreation, fish and wildlife preservation and propagation, and fire protection, including both immediate application for such purposes and storage for subsequent application for such purposes; and for use, reuse, and successive use to extinction as allowed by Salida’s decrees. Water diverted by exchange at Marvin Park Irrigation System will be used for irrigation of Marvin Park; water diverted by exchange at Riverside Park Irrigation System will be used for irrigation of Riverside Park. 2.3 Exchange of Excess Credits to North Fork Reservoir (“North Fork Reservoir Exchange”): 2.3.1 Original decree: The 04CW125 Decree. 2.3.2 Prior diligence decree: The 15CW3030 Decree. 2.3.3 Source of substitute supply: Augmentation credits generated by Salida’s Tenassee Ditch water rights changed in Case No. 04CW125, in excess of those needed by Salida pursuant to the plan for augmentation decreed in Case No. 84CW158, as amended by the 04CW125 Decree and any subsequent decrees amending that plan for augmentation. The excess augmentation credits are measured at the Turnback Structure. 2.3.4 Exchange reach: The downstream extent of the exchange reach is the decreed point of diversion for the Tenassee Ditch, as described in paragraph 2.1.4 above. The upstream extent of the exchange reach is North Fork Reservoir, which is located on the North Fork of the South Arkansas River in the SE 1/4 of Section 5, T50N, R6E of the N.M.P.M. As confirmed in the 04CW125 Decree, measurement of the augmentation credits for exchange at the Turnback Structure at the Salida Reservoir Ditch does not change the downstream extent of the exchange. The approximate locations of the Turnback Structure, the decreed point of diversion for the Tenassee Ditch, the inlet to North Fork Reservoir, and the exchange reach are shown on Ex. A. 2.3.5 Amount: 2.23 cfs, CONDITIONAL. 2.3.6 Appropriation date: December 29, 2004. 2.3.7 Operation of exchange: Consistent with paragraph 15.3.1 of the 04CW125 Decree, this exchange will operate pursuant to the terms of the 04CW125 Decree and the decree entered in Case No. 87CW61, Water Division 2, on September 19, 1988 (“87CW61 Decree”). 2.3.8 Use: Consistent with paragraph 15.3.7 of the 04CW125 Decree and paragraph 7 of the 87CW61 Decree, the excess augmentation credits stored by exchange in North Fork Reservoir will be used for municipal purposes, including incidental irrigation, and will retain all the uses for which they were decreed, including replacement of out-of-priority depletions under the plan for augmentation decreed in Case No. 84CW158. 2.4 The South Arkansas River Exchange, the Arkansas River Exchange, and the North Fork Reservoir Exchange are referred to collectively in this Application as the “Subject Conditional Water Rights.” 3. Detailed outline of work and expenditures toward completion of the appropriation and application of the water to beneficial use: 3.1 Integrated system: The Subject Conditional Water Rights are part of the integrated system of water rights that makes up Salida’s municipal water supply. “When a project or integrated system is comprised of several features, work on one feature of the project or system shall be considered in finding that reasonable diligence has been shown in the development of water rights for all features of the entire project or system.” C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(b). 3.2 Diligence Period: The diligence period for the Subject Conditional Water Rights is October 2015 through October 2021 (“Diligence Period”). During the Diligence Period, Salida worked diligently to develop the Subject Conditional Water Rights, complete the appropriations, and place the water to beneficial use, as demonstrated by the following activities and expenditures: 3.2.1 Salida spent approximately $5,799 in engineering consulting fees and $23,678 in legal fees related to Salida’s compliance with and operations under the 04CW125 Decree. That decree approved the Tenassee Ditch change of water rights under which Salida generates the augmentation credits that make up the source of substitute supply for the Subject Conditional Water Rights. 3.2.2 Salida spent approximately $91,094 on operation and maintenance of and repairs to the Harrington Ditch, including installation of a new headgate and intensive cleanup of the ditch. Salida also spent approximately $6,210 in engineering consulting fees and $8,019 in legal fees related to the Harrington Ditch, including both engineering and legal work related to a planned project to pipe a portion of the ditch. The Harrington Ditch is the exchange-to point for the South Arkansas River Exchange. 3.2.3 Salida devoted significant personnel resources to operating and maintaining the Harrington Ditch, including three annual walks of the entire ditch and daily checks of the headgate and screen during the irrigation season. 3.2.4 Salida devoted significant personnel resources to operating, maintaining, and repairing the Tenassee Ditch Turnback Structure, including installation of a new headgate, annual installation and removal of the recording device, daily checks of the structure during irrigation season, and weekly downloading of data from the recorder during that season. The augmentation credits that make up the substitute supply for the each of the Subject Conditional Water Rights are measured at the Turnback Structure. 3.2.5 Salida spent approximately $3,232 in legal fees for work related to the Tenassee Ditch, which generates the augmentation credits that make up the source of substitute supply for the Subject Conditional Water Rights. 3.2.6 Salida rebuilt the pumps at the Pasquale Springs collection galleries, which is one of the exchange-to points for the Arkansas River Exchange. Salida also incurred costs for outside engineering consulting work related to the Pasquale Springs rebuild project. 3.2.7 Salida spent approximately $56,530 in legal fees related to filing and prosecuting statements of opposition in Water Court to protect Salida’s water rights, including the Subject Conditional Water Rights, from injury. 3.2.8 Salida spent approximately $41,689 in legal fees related to filing and prosecuting Water Court applications to maintain and develop the water rights that, along with the Subject Conditional Water Rights, make up Salida’s integrated municipal system. 3.2.9 Salida spent approximately $29,704 in costs for engineering consultants in support of the Water Court activity described in paragraphs 3.2.7 and 3.2.8 above. 3.2.10 Salida spent approximately $37,943 in engineering to review and update the City’s Water Operations Master Plan, and also devoted significant personnel and legal resources to that project. 3.2.11 Salida spent approximately $6,328 in engineering fees and $716 in legal fees related to Salida’s lease of capacity in North Fork Reservoir. In addition, Salida devoted significant personnel time to meeting with the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District (“UAWCD”) to discuss plans for operating the North Fork Reservoir Exchange. 3.2.12 Salida paid $2,700 in fees to UAWCD annually to maintain Salida’s lease of capacity in North Fork Reservoir. 4. Claim to make absolute: 4.1 Arkansas River Exchange: 4.1.1 Date of operation: June 13, 2020. 4.1.2 Rate: 0.90 cfs. 4.1.3 Use: Augmentation of out-of-priority depletions under the plan for augmentation decreed in Case No. 84CW158, as amended by the 04CW125 Decree. 4.1.4 Place of beneficial use: The point of diversion described in paragraph 2.2.4, above, which is the point at which the augmented structure depletes the stream and which is shown on Ex. A. 4.1.5 Evidence of in-priority diversion by exchange and beneficial use: The report from Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., attached as Ex. B (“HWE Report”). 4.1.6 Rate remaining conditional: Based on Salida’s in-priority operation of the exchange at the rate of 0.90 cfs, 1.33 cfs will remain conditional. 4.2 North Fork Reservoir Exchange: 4.2.1 Date of operation: June 6, 2020. 4.2.2 Rate: 1.38 cfs. 4.2.3 Use: Delivery into storage for subsequent beneficial use. See C.R.S. § 37-92-301(4)(e). 4.2.4 Place of storage by exchange: Water was stored by exchange in North Fork Reservoir, as described in paragraph 2.3.4 above and as shown on Ex. A, for subsequent beneficial use in Salida’s municipal system. 4.2.5 Evidence of in-priority exchange to storage for subsequent beneficial use: The HWE Report. 4.2.6 Rate remaining conditional: Based on Salida’s in-priority operation of the exchange at the rate of 1.38 cfs, 0.85 cfs will remain conditional. 5. Names and addresses of owners or reputed owners of the land upon which any new diversion or storage structure, or modification to any existing diversion or storage structure, is or will be constructed or upon which water is or will be stored, including any modification to the existing storage pool: North Fork Reservoir is located on land owned by the United States Forest Service, P.O. Box 25127, Lakewood, Colorado 80225. The reservoir is owned, managed, and operated by the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, 339 East Highway 50, Salida, Colorado 81201. Based on the foregoing, Salida asks that the Court enter a decree (i) granting this Application; (ii) finding that Salida has exercised reasonable diligence in developing and completing the appropriations of the Subject Conditional Water Rights during the Diligence Period; (iii) making the Arkansas River Exchange and the North Fork Reservoir Exchange partially absolute as described in paragraphs 4.1 and 4.2 above; and (iv) continuing those portions of the Subject Conditional Water Rights that remain conditional in full force and effect for six years from the month in which a final decree is entered in this case.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of December 2021, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 15th day of November 2021.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail November 30, 2021
