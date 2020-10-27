PUBLIC NOTICE
City of Salida
448 E. First Street, STE 112
Salida, Colorado 81201
Office Phone: (719) 539-6257
The City of Salida will be accepting sealed bids for the 2020 Salida Community Center Reconstruction project until Nov 6, 2020 at 9:00 am on Rocky Mountain BidNet and in person at the Salida Hot Springs Aquatics Center; at which time they will be opened and publicly read aloud. Proposals will be acted upon by the Salida City Council. A pre-bid conference will be held onsite on October 27, 2020 at 1:00pm; for out of area bidders digital access is available here:
Meeting ID
Phone Numbers
(US)+1 617-675-4444
PIN: 380 719 063 6678#
Bids should be sealed and titled “2020 Salida Community Center reconstruction”. A Bid Bond of 5% of bid price and Performance and Payment bonds equal to 100 % of the bid are required, the project is tax exempt in which the contractor will be provided with the tax exempt number for material purchases.
The project is to include all labor and materials necessary for the construction of the ITB document specifics. The construction of this project shall be started no later than November 20, 2020 and completed no later than February 12, 2020.
Copies of the Contract Documents may be obtained using the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing website at https://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado/solicitations/open-bids/page1.
Any questions should be directed to Diesel Post at diesel.post@cityofsalida.com . The City of Salida reserves the right to refuse any and all bids.
/s/ Diesel Post
Parks and Recreation Director
Published in The Mountain Mail October 20 and 27, 2020
