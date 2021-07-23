PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR INCLUSION OF REAL PROPERTY INTO SOUTH ARKANSAS FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT
Petitions requesting inclusion of real property into the South Arkansas Fire Protection District (District)have been properly executed and filed with the Board of Directors of the District by the Petitioners named below, who are the owners of 100% of their respective properties herein described. Notice is hereby given that an open meeting of the District Board to hear the Petitions for Inclusion will be held at the District office at 124 E Street, Salida, Colorado, on the 9th day of August, 2021, at 9:00 A.M., at which meeting all persons in interest may appear to show cause in writing why the Petitions should not be granted. The Petitioners and the owners and properties, all of which are located in Fremont County, Colorado, near the community of Swissvale, to be included are as follows:
1. Owner/Petitioner: Fredric C. Speaker Revocable Trust, Fremont County Tax Schedule No: 85000010, Property Address: 1146 County Road 49.
2. Owner/Petitioner: Fredric C. Speaker Revocable Trust, Fremont County Tax Schedule No: 85000410, Property Address: TBD County Road 49.
3. Owner/Petitioner: Andrew Benjamin White Jr. and Judith Winterkamp, Fremont County Tax Schedule No: 98604381, Property Address: 1177 County Road 49.
4. Owner/Petitioner: Andrew Benjamin White Jr., Fremont County Tax Schedule No: 85000320, Property Address: TBD County Road 49.
5. Owner/Petitioner: Ann Tucker, Fremont County Tax Schedule No: 99204183, Property Address: 1614 County Road 49.
6. Owner/Petitioner: W. Kekuni and Terrell S. Minton Living Trust, Fremont County Tax Schedule No: 85000112, Property Address: 1716 County Road 49.
7. Owner/Petitioner: Stephen and Rhonda O’Grady, Fremont County Tax Schedule No: 99404655, Property Address: 1350 County Road 49.
8. Owner/Petitioner: Stephen and Rhonda O’Grady, Fremont County Tax Schedule No: 99404657, Property Address: TBD County Road 49.
9. Owner/Petitioner: Kevin Gene Travnicek, Fremont County Tax Schedule No: 99927004, Property Address: 1145 County Road 49.
Property Descriptions: Legal descriptions of these properties, all of which are located in Fremont County, Colorado, near the community of Swissvale, may be obtained by contacting Michael Luedtke, Esq. at the law firm of Hoskin Farina & Kampf, telephone: 970-986-3400.
DATED at Salida, Colorado, the 21st day of July, 2021.
SOUTH ARKANSAS FIRE
PROTECTION DISTRICT
Published in The Mountain Mail July 23, 2021
