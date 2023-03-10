PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Barbara Swift Smith, Deceased

Case Number 2023PR30216

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Arapahoe, County, Colorado on or before July 17, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.

Richard M. Smith

1012 D Street

Salida, CO 81201

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Michael Scott

125 E. 11th Street

Salida, CO 81201

Phone Number: 303-514-2729

E-mail: michael@scottmountainlaw.com

Atty. Reg. #: 36992

Published in The Mountain Mail March 10, 17 and 24, 2023

