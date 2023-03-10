PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Barbara Swift Smith, Deceased
Case Number 2023PR30216
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Arapahoe, County, Colorado on or before July 17, 2023, or the claims may be forever barred.
Richard M. Smith
1012 D Street
Salida, CO 81201
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Michael Scott
125 E. 11th Street
Salida, CO 81201
Phone Number: 303-514-2729
E-mail: michael@scottmountainlaw.com
Atty. Reg. #: 36992
Published in The Mountain Mail March 10, 17 and 24, 2023
