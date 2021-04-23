PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 04
(Series of 2021)
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, APPROVING THE TRANSFER AND CONVEYANCE OF REAL PROPERTY, LOCATED AT THE INTERSECTION OF M STREET AND W. THIRD STREET, FROM THE CITY OF SALIDA TO THE CHAFFEE HOUSING TRUST, AUTHORIZING THE EXECUTION OF CERTAIN AGREEMENTS FOR SAID SALE, AND REPLACING AND SUPERCEDING ORDINANCE 2020-13
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on April 6, 2021, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation by the City Council on this day 9th day of April, 2021 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 20th day of April, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL BY TITLE ONLY by the City Council on this 20th day of April, 2021.
City of Salida
_________________
Mayor P.T. Wood
ATTEST:
__________________
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail April 23, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.