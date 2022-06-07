PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PRIMARY ELECTION
Election Day: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Chaffee County, Colorado
Ballots will be mailed to all active voters registered with the Democratic Party, Republican Party, or unaffiliated, beginning on June 6, 2022.
To be counted, mail ballots must be returned to the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder no later than 7:00 pm on Election Day, June 28, 2022. Postmarks do not count.
To check your voter status visit www.GoVoteColorado.gov, contact the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s office at 719-530-5604, or call/text the Elections Hotline at 719-966-9082.
REPLACEMENT MAIL BALLOTS: If you spoil, deface, lose, or never receive your mail ballot, you may obtain a replacement mail ballot calling the Elections Office at 719-530-5604, or 719-966-9082. Replacement ballots can also be obtained at our Elections Office, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida, or by visiting a Voter Service and Polling Center.
Ballots must be RECEIVED at the Chaffee County Elections office or a designated Drop-off/Voter Service and Polling Center by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day in order for your vote(s) to be counted. Ballots received after 7:00 p.m. on Election Day will not be counted.
Postmarks do not count as a received date. If mailing back your ballot, please affix a First Class/Forever stamp.
24-Hour Secure Drop Box locations:
Curbside-County Clerk’s Office
104 Crestone Ave., Salida
June 6, 2022 through June 28, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Outside the Motor Vehicle Branch Office
112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista
June 6, 2022 through June 28, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.
Open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
Voter Service and Polling Center: Register to vote, update your registration, request a new or replacement ballot, drop-off your voted mail ballot, vote in person on an accessible electronic voting tablet.
Salida Voter Service and Polling Center – Scout Hut, 210 E Sackett Ave., Salida
Monday, through Friday, June 20, 2022 through June 27, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 25, 2022 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Election Day, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Buena Vista Voter Service and Polling Center - Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E Main Street, BV
Monday, June 27, 2022 10:00 am to 4:00 p.m.
Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Election Day, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Affiliation Rules: (Deadline to change party affiliation is June 6, 2022)
Democratic Party: Voters affiliated with the Democratic Party can only vote a Democratic Party ballot. Their mail ballot packets will contain only the Democratic Party ballot style, and they can only be issued a Democratic Party ballot at a Voter Service and Polling Center if they choose to vote in-person.
Republicans: Voters affiliated with the Republican Party can only vote a Republican Party ballot. Their mail ballot packets will contain only the Republican Party ballot style, and they will be issued a Republican Party ballot at a Voter Service and Polling Center if they choose to vote in-person.
Unaffiliated Voters: Unaffiliated voters may vote in the 2022 June Primary Election in several ways: Unaffiliated voters who do not formally affiliate with a political party will receive mail ballot packets containing both a Democratic Party and a Republican Party ballot. Unaffiliated voters who receive both party ballots in their mail ballot packets may mark and return only one ballot. If they mark and return both party ballots, neither will count.
Registering to Vote: If you are not registered to vote in Colorado, and are a citizen of the United States, 18 years of age, and have resided in Colorado for at least 22 days by June 28, 2022 (Election Day), you can register to vote until 7 pm on Election Day. Register to vote online at GoVoteColorado.gov, or visit our Elections Office or polling center.
All Eligible Voters: If you want to receive a ballot packet in the mail, you must take action, registering, updating your registration, requesting a replacement ballot, before June 20, 2022, otherwise you will need to visit a Voter Service and Polling Center or our office. You can register to vote or update your existing voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov, at our office, or at a Voter Service and Polling Center.
Contact Information:
Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder
Lori Mitchell, County Clerk
104 Crestone Ave., PO Box 699
Salida, CO 81201
Elections Office: 719-530-5604
Elections Hotline: 719-966-9082
Published in The Mountain Mail June 7, 2022
