PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of October 2021, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 21CW3060; Previous Case Nos. 94CW42; 02CW8; 09CW33; 15CW3037 –THE UPPER ARKANSAS WATER CONSERVANCY DISTRICT, acting through the Upper Arkansas Water Activity Enterprise (“UAWCD”), P.O. Box 1090, Salida, CO 81201 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: Law of the Rockies, Kendall K. Burgemeister, Atty. Reg. No. 41593, 525 North Main Street, Gunnison, CO 81230, (970) 641-1903)
Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence and to Make Absolute in Part
FREMONT COUNTY
2. UAWCD seeks to make absolute a portion of the following conditional appropriative rights of exchange decreed in Case No. 94CW42, and a finding of reasonable diligence for any portion thereof that is not made absolute in this proceeding. Name of right: Cherry Creek Exchange. Original Decree: 94CW42, entered January 18, 1996, by the District Court, Water Division No. 2. Subsequent decrees: 02CW8, entered February 3, 2003; 09CW33, entered July 7, 2009; 15CW3037, entered October 29, 2015, all in the District Court, Water Division No. 2. Exchange Reach: From the confluence of Cherry Creek and the Arkansas River in Section 12, Township 48 North, Range 10 East, N.M.P.M. up Cherry Creek to the Allen Ditch headgate located 84 rods east of the quarter section corner between Section 14 and 15, Township 48 North, Range 10 East, N.M.P.M., in Fremont County, Colorado. The exchange reach is shown on Exhibit A map attached to the application. (All attachments mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) Source of exchange water: Applicant’s pro rata share of water represented by shares of Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company and such Fryingpan-Arkansas Project water as is legally available to Applicant. The water rights producing Applicant’s pro rata share of water represented by shares of Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company are: Colorado River Water Rights: Case No. 3802, District Court, Garfield County, August 25, 1963 and Case No. W-1901, District Court, Water Div. No. 5, May 12, 1976; priority: August 23, 1930, No. 431; source: Roaring Fork River and its tributaries, all tributaries of the Colorado River in Water Div. No. 5; use: direct flow and storage purposes for irrigation, domestic, commercial, industrial, municipal, and all beneficial uses; amount: direct flow amount for diversions through transmountain tunnels of 625 c.f.s., with an annual limit of 68,000 acre-feet, a running ten year limit of 570,000 acre-feet; and Arkansas River Water Rights: Case No. 2346, District Court, Chaffee County, July 14, 1913 as modified in Case No. W-3965, District Court, Water Div. No. 2, April 19, 1974; priorities: December 15, 1896, No. 3 and March 25, 1897, No. 4; source: Lake Creek and its tributaries, tributary to the Arkansas River; use: storage for irrigation, domestic, commercial, industrial, and municipal purposes on any site in the Arkansas River Basin of Colorado below the Twin Lakes Reservoir which are capable of being served by water by diversion from said Arkansas River; amount: 54,452 acre-feet (20,645.3 acre-feet for Priority No. 3 and 33,806.7 acre-feet for Priority No. 4). The water rights of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project consist of: West Slope Decrees: The Project diverts surface water from the headwaters of Hunter Creek and the Fryingpan River and their tributaries in Pitkin County, Colorado. The principal water rights were adjudicated by the decrees in Civil Action No. 4613, District Court, Garfield County on June 20, 1958 and August 3, 1959, and were modified by the Decree in Case No. W-829-76, District Court, Water Division No. 5, dated November 27, 1979, and supplemented by the Decree in Case No. 83CW352, District Court, Water Division No. 5, dated May 31, 1985. These water rights have an appropriation date of July 29, 1957. Water diverted under these decrees travels under the Continental Divide through the Boustead Tunnel and empties into Turquoise Reservoir. This water may be stored in Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, and elsewhere, and may be applied to beneficial use within the SECWCD’s boundaries; and East Slope Decrees: The Project also diverts and stores surface water from the Arkansas River and its tributaries in Lake, Chaffee, Fremont, and Pueblo Counties. The principal water rights were adjudicated by the decrees in Civil Action No. 5141, District Court, Chaffee County, dated July 9, 1969, and Civil Action No. B-42135, District Court, Pueblo County, dated June 25, 1962, and were modified and supplemented by the Decree in Case No. 80CW6, District Court, Water Division No. 2, dated October 23, 1980. These water rights include storage in Turquoise Reservoir, Twin Lakes Reservoir, and elsewhere. The decree in this case will not give Applicant any rights of use of Fryingpan-Arkansas Project structures, or any rights of ownership or rights to purchase or receive allocation of Fryingpan-Arkansas Project water or return flows therefrom, but will not alter any existing rights Applicant may otherwise have. Fryingpan-Arkansas Project water, and return flows therefrom, may be exchanged by Applicant only if, when, and to the extent such water is allocated by Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District to Applicant. Appropriation Date: August 5, 1994. Amount: 0.10 cfs (conditional). Uses: Replacement of out-of-priority depletions from wells and on-stream reservoirs below the Allen Ditch headgate on Cherry Creek, which may be augmented from time to time under the provisions of Case No. 92CW84. Detailed outline of what has been done toward completion or for completion of the appropriation and application of water to a beneficial use as conditionally decreed, including expenditures: UAWCD performed, inter alia, the following activities since the entry of the decree in Case No. 15CW3037: UAWCD has augmented 53 structures in the Cherry Creek drainage. Based on 92CW84, the calculated stream depletions from these structures total 7.0392 acre-feet per year. The maximum daily depletion is 0.04087 acre-feet per day in the month of July, which equates to an exchange rate of 0.021 cfs. Continued to augment and offer to augment, for UAWCD constituents, out-of-priority depletions pursuant to its decree plans for augmentation, Rule 14 replacement plans, and other plans for augmentation, substitute water supply plans, and replacement plans through leases to third parties. In particular, UAWCD continued to augment and offer to augment, for UAWCD constituents, out-of-priority depletions in the Cherry Creek basin pursuant to augmentation plans and appropriative rights of exchange approved in Case Nos. 92CW84 and 94CW42. Routinely performed inspection, maintenance, and operation activities at its facilities, such as internal inspections, channel and spillway clearing, installation, maintenance, and operation of measurement and recording devices and systems; Pursued and completed purchases or other agreements for the use of water resources, including but not limited to purchase of annual allocations of Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water, which were used, in part, as a source of substitute supply for various exchanges; Prosecuted applications to change water rights for use in UAWCD’s plans for augmentation; Prosecuted an application in Case No. 18CW3076 to expand the geographic coverage of UAWCD’s plans for augmentation; Obtained approval from the U.S. Forest Service of special use permits for North Fork Reservoir and O’Haver Reservoir; Applied for a new special use permit for Cottonwood Lake; Defended UAWCD’s and its constituents’ water rights by participation as an opposer in water court applications filed by others; UAWCD, including its water activity enterprise, made expenditures of approximately $1,291,210 in 2015; $1,194,970 in 2016; $1,428,374 in 2017; $1,677,111 in 2018; $1,645,515 in 2019; and $1,716,831 in 2020 to directly and indirectly support the development and operation of its water system, including operation of this exchange and the facilities used therein. 3. Relief Requested. UAWCD seeks to make absolute a portion of the Cherry Creek Exchange decreed in Case No. 94CW42 in the amount of 0.021 cfs, and a finding of reasonable diligence for any portion thereof that is not made absolute in this proceeding.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of December 2021, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 15th day of November 2021.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
