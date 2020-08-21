PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 10
SERIES OF 2020
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, REZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY OF SALIDA FROM SINGLE-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT (R-1) TO MEDIUM-DENSITY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT (R- 2)
WHEREAS, on February 6, 2020, an application was filed to commence proceedings to rezone a tract of land owned by the City of Salida (“the City”) comprised of approximately 7,405 square feet located at the intersection of East Crestone Avenue and West Third Street and being more particularly described as PT Lot 4-6 Strip C of Eddy Brothers Addition, Salida, County of Chaffee, State of Colorado (the “Property”); and
WHEREAS, Section 16-4-210 (a) of the Salida Municipal Code states an amendment to the Zoning Map may be initiated by the City Administrator or the owner of the Property; and
WHEREAS, the City is the owner of the Property and is co-applicant on the rezoning request along with Chaffee Housing Trust, a 501.C.3 nonprofit, who is in discussions with the City regarding a potential affordable housing development on the site per the direction of the City Council on July 16, 2019 and October 15, 2019; and
WHEREAS, as required by the Salida Municipal Code, a public hearing on the zoning application for the Property was held on June 22, 2020 by the Planning Commission who found that the review standards for rezoning were met and forwarded a positive recommendation to the City Council; and
WHEREAS, a public hearing was held by the Salida City Council on August 4, 2020.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, THAT:
1. The aforementioned recitals are hereby fully incorporated herein.
2. The Property described above is hereby zoned Medium Density Residential (R-2).
3. Promptly following adoption of this Ordinance, the City Administrator shall cause the terms of this Ordinance to be incorporated into the Official Zoning Map of the City pursuant to Section 16-4-210 of the Salida Municipal Code. The signed original copy of the Zoning Map shall be filed with the City Clerk. The Clerk shall also record a certified copy of this Ordinance with the Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder. The City staff is further directed to comply with all provisions of the Salida Land Use Regulations, SMC §16-1-10, et seq., to implement the provisions of this Ordinance.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on July 7, 2020, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on the 14th day of July, 2020 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 18th day of August, 2020.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 18th day of August, 2020.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
___________________________
P.T. Wood, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
__________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail August 21, 2020
