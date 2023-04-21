PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
The Board of Trustees of the Town of Westcliffe, Colorado, is doing a bid solicitation for the improvements of Veteran’s Memorial Park—work to include: the repair of old river rock pillars (as well as adding additional pillars), placement of aluminum poles between old pillars.
Site visits are required by all prospective bidders. Site visits can be arranged by contacting the Town Manager at 1000 Main Street or calling (719) 783-2282 ext. 12.
Sealed bids must be submitted to the Westcliffe Town Clerk on or before May 1st, 2023. Bids can be hand delivered (1000 Main Street) or mailed to P.O. Box 406 Westcliffe, CO. 81252
The Board of Trustees of the Town of Westcliffe reserves the right to refuse any or all bids. The Town of Westcliffe is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Caleb Patterson
Town Manager
Town of Westcliffe
Published in The Mountain Mail March 31, April 7, 14 and 21, 2023
