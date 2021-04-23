PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 05
SERIES OF 2021
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO ANNEXING TO THE CITY OF SALIDA A CERTAIN TRACT OF LAND IN UNINCORPORATED CHAFFEE COUNTY KNOWN AS THE UPCHURCH ANNEXATION.
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on April 6th, 2021 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 20th day of April, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING AT A PUBLIC HEARING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED BY TITLE ONLY, by the City Council on the 20th day of April, 2021.
Mayor P.T. Wood
ATTEST:
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 6th day of April, 2021, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the 23rd day of April, 2021.
City Clerk/Deputy City Clerk
P.T. Wood, Mayor
Published in The Mountain Mail April 23, 2021
