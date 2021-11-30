PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of October 2021, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado. This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2021CW3063; Previous Case No. 12CW124 – CLIMAX MOLYBDENUM COMPANY, ℅ Aaron Hilshorst, Henderson Mine, P.O. Box 68, Empire, Colorado 80438(Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: Brian M. Nazarenus, Esq., Sheela S. Stack, Esq., Nazarenus Stack & Wombacher, 5299 DTC Blvd, Suite 610, Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111, (720) 647-5661)
Application for Finding of Reasonable Diligence
LAKE, CHAFFEE, FREMONT, and PUEBLO COUNTIES
2. Introduction. Climax owns and operates the Climax Mine, located approximately twelve miles northeast of the Town of Leadville, Colorado, at a point intersecting the Continental Divide and encompassing various headwaters of the Arkansas River, Eagle River, and Blue River (Tenmile Creek) watersheds. The Climax Mine has, over time, appropriated or acquired numerous water rights and constructed a complex network of water diversion, conveyance, and storage facilities to support its mining and milling operations. In 2001, in Consolidated Case Nos. 92CW233 and 92CW336, Climax’s water rights located in the Colorado River basin were readjudicated into a single integrated unit known as the Climax Water Supply System. These water rights have since been administered in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the decree entered in Consolidated Case Nos. 92CW233 and 92CW336 (“Readjudication Decree”). By the decree entered in Case No. 12CW124, Climax adjudicated a conditional water right for the Storke Wastewater Pump Station (“SWPS Water Right”), which has operated in the Arkansas River basin for decades as part of the Climax Water Supply System, but was not included in the Readjudication Decree. In addition, Climax appropriated exchanges to the SWPS (“Arkansas Basin Exchanges”) and obtained a plan for augmentation to replace out-of-priority depletions to the Arkansas River resulting from the SWPS operation. By this Application, Climax seeks a finding of reasonable diligence to continue as conditional the SWPS Water Right and the Arkansas Basin Exchanges decreed in Case No. 12CW124. See Exhibit 1 attached to the application a map depicting the general locations of the boundaries of the Climax Mine and the facilities that are relevant to this Application. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) 3. Original Decree. The original amended decree was entered by the Water Court, Water Division 2, on October 29, 2015, in Case No 12CW124. 4. Description of the SWPS Water Right. 4.1. Name of Structure. Storke Wastewater Pump Station (Water District Identification Number (“WDID”) 1101223). 4.2. Legal Description. The Storke Wastewater Pump Station is located near the headwaters of the East Fork of the Arkansas River in the NE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M., Lake County, Colorado, at a point approximately 346 feet from the North section line and 803 feet from the East section line of said Section 14, approximately 10 miles northeast of the town of Leadville in Lake County, Colorado at an elevation of approximately 11,100 feet mean sea level (NAD-83 UTM Easting, Northing 398457, 4357360 meters Zone 13N). The SWPS collects and pumps snowmelt and runoff from a drainage area of approximately 93.3 acres. 4.3. Source. Precipitation and snowmelt runoff water tributary to the East Fork of the Arkansas River. 4.4. Date of Appropriation. December 28, 2012. 4.5. Decreed Amount. 10.0 cubic feet per second (“cfs”), conditional. 4.6. Decreed Uses. The water will be used for all beneficial uses, including domestic, industrial, commercial, evaporation replacement, mining, milling, mine reclamation and continuing mine depletions from the exposure of groundwater, and fire protection uses. Additionally, the water may be produced for immediate application to beneficial use; for storage, and subsequent application to beneficial use or release and re-diversion to storage; for exchange purposes; and for replacement of depletions resulting from the use of water from other sources. Additionally, the water may be used, reused, and successively used to extinction, and may be used by disposition to other parties by sale, lease, trade, or other means. The water will be used within the boundaries of the Climax Mine as it currently exists or may exist in the future. If water is used by disposition to other parties by sale, lease, trade, or other means, and outside of the boundaries of the Climax mine as it currently exists or may exist in the future, such use must be pursuant to a subsequent decree authorizing such use, with an appropriately detailed reuse plan, pursuant to a substitute water supply plan approved under C.R.S. § 37-92-308 or successor statute, or pursuant to an interruptible water supply agreement approved under C.R.S. § 37-92-309 or successor statute. 5. Description of Appropriative Rights of Exchange. 5.1. Exchange Reach No. 2. Columbine Ditch to SWPS. 5.1.1. Exchange-From Points. The exchange-from point is the location identified as the delivery location to the Arkansas River described for the structure described below. The approximate locations of the exchange-from point and related structure are shown on Exhibit 2. 5.1.1.1. Columbine Ditch. Water from the Columbine Ditch will be delivered to the confluence of Chalk Creek and the East Fork of the Arkansas River. The Columbine Ditch is located in portions of Sections 4, 5, 6 and 9, Township 8 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M., Eagle and Lake Counties, Colorado. The Ditch starts at Headgate No. 1, which is the furthest northwest, and runs generally southeast to Headgate No. 2, then to Headgate No. 3, then across the Continental Divide at Columbine Pass, and discharges the collected waters into the West Branch of Chalk Creek, a tributary of the Arkansas River. Surface runoff is diverted by the ditch along its entire course. Three unnamed branches of the East Fork of the Eagle River are intercepted by the ditch at the following points of diversion: 5.1.1.1.1. Headgate No. 1. Headgate No. 1 is situate at a point from whence the Southeast corner of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M. bears South 55°39’ East a distance of 7,127.6 feet in Eagle County, Colorado. The UTM coordinates of this headgate are in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4360235m, Easting 392178m. The WDID is 3701067. 5.1.1.1.2. Headgate No. 2. Headgate No. 2 is situate at a point from whence the said Southeast corner of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M. bears South 57°29’ East a distance of 4,957.3 feet in Eagle County, Colorado. The UTM coordinates of this headgate are in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4359871.841m, Easting 392690.277m. WDID: 3701066. 5.1.1.1.3. Headgate No. 3. Headgate No. 3 is situate at a point from whence the said Southeast corner of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M. bears South 65°38’ East a distance of 1,091 feet in Eagle County, Colorado. The UTM coordinates of this headgate are in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4359186.678m, Easting 393634.282m. WDID: 3704641. 5.1.1.2. Arkansas River Delivery Location. Confluence of Chalk Creek and East Fork Arkansas River, in the SW¼ of the SE¼ of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M., Lake County, Colorado. The UTM coordinates in Zone 13 North are as follows: Northing 4356124m, Easting 394786m. WDID: 1120096. 5.1.2. Exchange-To Point. SWPS, described in paragraph 4, above. The approximate locations of the Exchange-To Point and related structure are shown on Exhibit 2. 5.1.3. Use of Water. The substitute supplies exchanged to the SWPS will be used by Climax to replace out-of-priority depletions resulting from water pumped from the Arkansas River basin via the SWPS. 5.2. Exchange Reach No. 3: Pueblo Water Delivery Points to SWPS. 5.2.1. Exchange-From Points. The exchange-from points are the locations identified as the delivery locations to the Arkansas River described for each location and/or structure listed below. The approximate locations of the exchange-from points and related structures are shown on Exhibit 2. 5.2.1.1. Pueblo Water Delivery Points (“Pueblo Water Delivery Points”). Pueblo may deliver water to Climax from any of the following structures, pursuant to the lease described in paragraph 5.3.6.3, below: 5.2.1.1.1. Clear Creek Reservoir. Clear Creek Reservoir is located on Clear Creek in all or part of Sections 7 and 8, Township 12 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M., and Section 12, Township 12 South Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. The Clear Creek Reservoir Dam axis and the centerline of Clear Creek intersect at a point whence the South quarter corner of Section 8, Township 12 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M. bears South 27° West a distance of 2,255 feet. The UTM coordinates in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4319850m, Easting 392217m. WDID: 1103504. 5.2.1.1.1.1. Arkansas River Delivery Location. Confluence of Clear Creek and Arkansas River, in the SE¼ of the NE¼ of Section 8, Township 12 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. The UTM coordinates in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4319999m, Easting 392558m. WDID: 1120033. 5.2.1.1.2. Turquoise Reservoir. Turquoise Reservoir is located in all or portions of Sections 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, and 20, Township 9 South, Range 80 West, and Sections 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, Township 9 South, Range 81 West of the 6th P.M., Lake County, Colorado. The Turquoise Reservoir Dam axis and the centerline of Lake Fork of the Arkansas River intersect at a point whence the Northwest corner of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M. bears N 44°46’18” East a distance of 10,344.35 feet, as more particularly described in the decree entered in Case No. 80CW6 (District Court, Water Division No. 2), dated October 23, 1980. It is decreed to store 129,432 acre-feet. The UTM coordinates in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4345718m, Easting 381548m. WDID: 1103500. 5.2.1.1.2.1. Arkansas River Delivery Location. Confluence of Lake Fork Creek and Arkansas River, in the SW¼ of the SE¼ of Section 5, Township 10 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., Lake County, Colorado. The UTM coordinates in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4340052m, Easting 383097m. WDID: 1120007. 5.2.1.1.3. Twin Lakes Reservoir. Twin Lakes Reservoir is located in all or portions of Sections 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, and 30, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., Lake County, Colorado. The Twin Lakes Dam axis and centerline of Lake Creek intersect at a point whence the Southeast corner of Section 23, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M. bears South 54°13’8” East a distance of 3,803.10 feet as more particularly described in the decree entered in Case No. 80CW6, District Court, Water Division No. 2, dated October 23, 1980. It is decreed to store 141,000 acre-feet. The UTM coordinates in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4326098m, Easting 387247m. WDID: 1103503. 5.2.1.1.3.1. Arkansas River Delivery Location. Confluence of Lake Creek and Arkansas River, in the NW¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 24, Township 11 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., Lake County, Colorado. The UTM coordinates in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4326220m, Easting 389238m. WDID: 1120035. 5.2.1.1.4. The Ewing Placer Ditch (a/k/a the Ewing Ditch). The Ewing Placer Ditch was decreed a water right for 18.5 cfs on November 13, 1911, with an appropriation date of June 1, 1906, by the District Court, Eagle County, Civil Action No. 507. The headgate of the ditch is located at a point on the left bank of said Piney Creek, whence the Northwest corner of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., bears South 72°45’ West 5,436 feet (NE¼ SE¼ Section 11, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M). The UTM coordinates in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4358087m, Easting 388688m. WDID: 1100500/3704642. 5.2.1.1.4.1. Arkansas River Delivery Location. The Ewing Placer Ditch diverts water from Piney Creek, a tributary of the Eagle River, and carries the water across the Continental Divide into Tennessee Creek for delivery to the Arkansas River. 5.2.1.1.5. The Warren E. Wurtz Ditch (a/k/a the Warren E. Wurts Ditch). The Warren E. Wurtz Ditch was decreed a water right for a total of 85 cfs on October 3, 1936, with an appropriation date of June 8, 1929, by the District Court, Eagle County, Civil Action No. 963. WDID Ditch: 3704648, WDID Extension: 3701290. 5.2.1.1.5.1. Decreed Points of Diversion. 5.2.1.1.5.1.1. Headgate No. 1. Headgate No. 1 is located at a point on the right bank of Bennett Creek, a tributary of the Eagle River, from which it derives 60 cfs of its supply of water, whence the Southeast corner of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., bears South 66°58’ East 3,307.9 feet (NE¼ SW¼ Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M). The UTM coordinates in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4361232m, Easting 382926m. WDID: 3701283. 5.2.1.1.5.1.2. Headgate No. 2. Headgate No. 2 is located at a point on the right bank of the South Fork of Bennett Creek, from which it derives 15 cfs of its supply of water, whence the Southeast corner of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M. bears South 89°3’ East 2,547 feet (SW¼ SE¼ Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M). The UTM coordinates in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4360857m, Easting 383079m. WDID: 3701284. 5.2.1.1.5.1.3. Headgate No. 3. Headgate No. 3 is located at a point on the right bank of Mitchell Creek, a tributary of the Eagle River, from which it derives 18 cfs of its supply of water, whence the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M. bears South 22°23’ West 3,902 feet (SW¼ NW¼ Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M). The UTM coordinates in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4358711m, Easting 382742m. WDID: 3701285. 5.2.1.1.5.1.4. Headgate No. 4. Headgate No. 4 is located at a point on the right bank of a small tributary of said Mitchell Creek from which it derives 2 cfs of its supply of water, whence the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M. bears South 24°3’ West 3,800 feet (SW¼ NW¼ Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M). The UTM coordinates in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4358686m, Easting 382723m. 5.2.1.1.5.1.5. Headgate No. 5. Headgate No. 5 is located at a point on the right bank of the South Fork of said Mitchell Creek, from which it derives 5 cfs of its water, whence the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M. bears South 50°48’ West 2,799 feet (NE¼ SW¼ Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M). The UTM coordinates in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4358102m, Easting 382926m. WDID: 3701286. 5.2.1.1.5.2. Arkansas River Delivery Location. The Warren E. Wurtz Ditch diverts water from Bennett Creek, Mitchell Creek, and tributaries of those creeks, all of which are tributaries of the Eagle River. The ditch carries water across the Continental Divide into West Tennessee Creek for delivery to the Arkansas River (SW¼ NE¼ Section 17, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M). The UTM coordinates in Zone 13 North and are as follows: Northing 4356946m, Easting 383452m. WDID: 1100501. 5.2.1.1.6. Other. Any other reservoir or place from which Pueblo Water may legally deliver water from storage or by exchange within Exchange Reach No. 1 described herein, pursuant to the lease described in paragraph 5.3.6.3, below. 5.2.2. Exchange-To Point: SWPS. This point is described in paragraph 4, above. The approximate locations of the exchange-to point and related structure are shown on Exhibit 2. 5.2.3. Use of Water. The substitute supplies exchanged to the SWPS will be used by Climax to replace out-of-priority depletions resulting from water pumped from the Arkansas River basin via the SWPS. 5.3. Exchange Reach No. 4: Arkansas Well Pipeline Discharge Point to SWPS. 5.3.1. Exchange-From Point: Arkansas Well Pipeline Discharge Point. The Arkansas Well and Pipeline system is a transbasin diversion that moves water from the Arkansas River basin to the Colorado River basin. Water from the Arkansas Well is pumped through the Arkansas Well Pipeline to an interchange location that can route water to either Buffehr’s Lake or Chalk Mountain Reservoir, both of which are in the Colorado River basin, for subsequent beneficial use by Climax. In addition, water from the Arkansas Well can be delivered from the Arkansas Well Pipeline for immediate beneficial use by Climax. The Arkansas Well is also used in the plan for augmentation decreed in Case No. 12CW124 to deliver replacement water from Climax’s Colorado River Basin facilities to the East Fork Arkansas River via the Arkansas Well Pipeline. The Arkansas Well Pipeline runs from a point whence the Southeast corner of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M. bears South 9°20’ East a distance of 520 feet. The Pipeline’s Arkansas River basin outfall is located at the Arkansas Well, which is located near the headwaters of the East Fork of the Arkansas River, in the SE¼ SE¼ of Section 10, Township 8 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M.,whence the Southeast corner of Section 10 bears South 17°37” East, a distance of 364.8 feet on the East Branch of the Arkansas River in Lake County, Colorado (NAD-83 UTM Easting, Northing 397016, 4357610 meters Zone 13N, WDID 1100759). The approximate locations of the exchange-to point and related structure are shown on Exhibit 2. 5.3.2. Exchange-To Point: SWPS. This point is described in paragraph 4, above. The approximate locations of the exchange-to point and related structure are shown on Exhibit 2. 5.3.3. Use of Water. The substitute supplies exchanged from the Arkansas Well Pipeline Discharge Point will be used by Climax to replace out-of-priority depletions resulting from water pumped from the Arkansas River basin via the SWPS. 5.3.4. Decreed Rate and Volume Limits on the Appropriative Rights of Exchange. 5.3.4.1. Exchange Matrix. The maximum exchange rates in cfs for the conditional appropriative rights of exchange are set forth in the following Exchange Matrix:
Exchange-To Point
SWPS
Exchange-From Points
Climax
Columbine Ditch
10 cfs, cond.
Arkansas Well Pipeline
10 cfs, cond.
Pueblo Water Delivery Points Ewing Placer Ditch
Warren E. Wurtz Ditch
Turquoise Reservoir
Twin Lakes Reservoir
Clear Creek Reservoir
5 cfs, conditional
5.3.4.2. Maximum Total Aggregate Exchange Rate. The maximum total aggregate rate of the appropriative rights of exchange for the simultaneous operation of one or more of the exchanges decreed herein shall not exceed 10 cfs. 5.3.4.3. Sources of Substitute Supply. The exchange rates and volumetric limits decreed herein shall apply to all sources of substitute supply. 5.3.4.4. Source. The source of water diverted at the exchange-to points identified in paragraphs 5.1.1, 5.1.2, and 5.1.3, above, is the Arkansas River. 5.3.4.5. Volumetric Limits. The estimated maximum annual pumping from the SWPS is 200 acre-feet, but up to a maximum of 1,000 acre-feet may need to be pumped during a year of extraordinary snowpack. 5.3.5. Appropriation Dates. 5.3.5.1. June 27, 2011 for Exchange Reach No. 2: Columbine Ditch to SWPS. 5.3.5.2. December 28, 2012 for Exchange Reach No. 3: Pueblo Water Delivery Points to SWPS, and for Exchange Reach No. 4: Arkansas Well Pipeline Discharge Point to SWPS. 5.3.6. Decreed Sources of Substitute Supply. The sources of substitute supply for these exchanges are the following waters owned, leased, controlled, or available for use by Climax which may be lawfully diverted from the Arkansas River in Chaffee and Lake Counties: 5.3.6.1. Columbine Ditch. 5.3.6.1.1. Date of original and all relevant subsequent decrees. Civil Action No. 963, District Court for Eagle County, entered on October 3, 1936. The Columbine Ditch water right was changed for use by the Board of Water Works of Pueblo in Case No. 90CW340, District Court, Water Division 5 (consolidated with Case No. 90CW052, District Court, Water Division 2), in which a decree was entered November 15, 1993. By the decree entered in Case No. 09CW187, District Court, Water Division 5, the type and place of use of the Columbine Ditch water right was changed for use by Climax and the City of Aurora. A junior direct flow right for 60 cfs for municipal, domestic, industrial, and all other beneficial uses was decreed in Case No. 09CW188, and continued as conditional in Case No. 19CW3098, District Court, Water Division 5. 5.3.6.1.2. Legal description of points of diversion. The Columbine Ditch is located in portions of Sections 4, 5, 6, and 9, Township 8 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M., Eagle and Lake Counties, Colorado. 5.3.6.1.3. Source of Water. Three unnamed branches of the East Fork of the Eagle River, as well as snowmelt, sheet flow, and surface runoff tributary to the East Fork above the line of the Columbine Ditch and from other water along the course of the ditch. 5.3.6.1.4. Amount decreed. 60 cfs, and subject to additional quantitative limitations decreed in Case No. 90CW340. 5.3.6.1.5. Decreed Uses. All beneficial uses, including municipal, domestic, irrigation, commercial, industrial, mechanical, power generation and cooling, wastewater treatment, recreation, fish and wildlife, replacement, exchange, augmentation, substitution and storage in aid of the foregoing purposes, together with the right to use, reuse, and successively use to extinction the water changed as foreign water pursuant to C.R.S. §37-82-106. The decree entered in Case No. 09CW187 added the uses of fire protection, creation and maintenance of wetlands, stock watering, revegetation, mining purposes; milling purposes, including but not limited to flotation, drying, and in scrubbers and to transport tailing slurry, processing waste rock and to settle out tailing in the decant water pool, concrete batching, reclamation, dust suppression, reservoir evaporation replacement, disposition following initial use, and reuse until extinction. Climax’s use of the Columbine Ditch water right is subject to the terms and conditions decreed in Case Nos. 09CW187, 09CW188, and 19CW3098. 5.3.6.2. Chalk Mountain Reservoir. 5.3.6.2.1. Date of original and all relevant subsequent decrees. The Chalk Mountain Reservoir storage right was decreed on October 23, 1953 by the Eagle County District Court in Civil Action 1193, and changed by the Readjudication Decree. The Readjudication Decree determined the historic consumptive use and associated consumptive use credits for the Climax Mine’s water rights in Tenmile Creek and the Eagle River, including Chalk Mountain Reservoir. 5.3.6.2.2. Legal Description. Chalk Mountain Reservoir is a 205 acre feet reservoir located in the drainage of the East Fork of the Eagle River, in the Southwest corner of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 79 West of the 6th P.M. 5.3.6.2.3. Sources of Water. Tenmile Creek and tributaries thereof, as decreed by the Summit County District Court in Civil Action 1710; also, that part of the drainage basin of the East Fork of the Eagle River lying above and tributary to Chalk Mountain Reservoir, being an area of approximately .32 square miles, including both surface run-off and underground flow. 5.3.6.2.4. Appropriation date. July 24, 1951. 5.3.6.2.5. Amount. 204.1 acre-feet. 5.3.6.2.6. Decreed Uses. The Chalk Mountain Reservoir water right is decreed by the Readjudication Decree for delivery to the Arkansas River basin for exchange, replacement and augmentation purposes. 5.3.6.3. Leased Water from Pueblo Water. Climax secured a lease for delivery of fully consumable water from the Pueblo Board of Water Works (“Pueblo Water”) to the Arkansas River at the locations specified in paragraph 5.1.1.1, above, in Chaffee or Lake Counties. Under the lease, Climax will divert by exchange any water leased from Pueblo Water at or upstream of the confluence of Chalk Creek and the East Fork of the Arkansas River. The water rights to be used as sources for this leased water include Pueblo Water’s ownership or contract rights in the Ewing Placer Ditch, the Warren E. Wurtz Ditch, the Busk-Ivanhoe System, and the Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System, described below. Pueblo Water has agreed to deliver to Climax transmountain water or other totally consumable water in Chaffee or Lake Counties above the confluence of Clear Creek and the Arkansas River, including, but not limited to, reusable return flows from transmountain water rights or other fully consumable water, except that Pueblo Water may not deliver to Climax any Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Water. Climax shall obtain prior approval of the Division Engineer for Water Division No. 2 before making “first-use” of Pueblo Water’s transmountain water rights changed in Consolidated Case Nos. 90CW340 (Water Division No. 5) and 90CW55 (Water Division No. 2) as a source of substitute supply in this Decree. 5.3.6.3.1. The Ewing Placer Ditch (a/k/a the Ewing Ditch). Ewing Placer Ditch diverts water from Piney Creek, a tributary of the Eagle River, and carries the water across the Continental Divide into Tennessee Creek for delivery to the Arkansas River. The Ewing Placer Ditch was decreed a water right for 18.5 cfs on November 13, 1911, with an appropriation date of June 1, 1906, by the District Court, Eagle County, Civil Action No. 507. 5.3.6.3.1.1. Decreed Point of Diversion. The headgate of the ditch is located at a point on the left bank of said Piney Creek, whence the Northwest corner of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., bears South 72°45’ West 5,436 feet. 5.3.6.3.1.2. Decreed Use. By decree dated November 15, 1993, the District Court for Water Division 5, in Case No. 90CW340, changed the use of the water right to include, in addition to the originally decreed uses of direct flow and storage for irrigation and agricultural use in the Arkansas River watershed, Pueblo Water’s use of the water rights for all beneficial uses related to Pueblo Water’s operation, including municipal, domestic, irrigation, commercial, industrial, mechanical, power generation and cooling, waste water treatment, recreation, fish and wildlife, replacement, exchange, augmentation, substitution, and storage in aid of the foregoing purposes, together with the right to use, reuse, and successively use to extinction as foreign water pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-82-106. 5.3.6.3.2. The Warren E. Wurtz Ditch (a/k/a the Warren E. Wurts Ditch). Warren E. Wurtz Ditch diverts water from Bennett Creek, Mitchell Creek, and tributaries of those creeks, all of which are tributaries of the Eagle River. The ditch carries water across the Continental Divide into West Tennessee Creek for delivery to the Arkansas River. The Warren E. Wurtz Ditch was decreed a water right for a total of 85 cfs on October 3, 1936, with an appropriation date of June 8, 1929, by the District Court, Eagle County, Civil Action No. 963. 5.3.6.3.2.1. Decreed Points of Diversion. 5.3.6.3.2.1.1. Headgate No. 1. Headgate No. 1 is located at a point on the right bank of Bennett Creek, a tributary of the Eagle River, from which it derives 60 cfs of its supply of water, whence the Southeast corner of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., bears South 66°58’ East 3,307.9 feet. 5.3.6.3.2.1.2. Headgate No. 2. Headgate No. 2 is located at a point on the right bank of the South Fork of Bennett Creek, from which it derives 15 cfs of its supply of water, whence the Southeast corner of Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., bears South 89°3’ East 2,547 feet. 5.3.6.3.2.1.3. Headgate No. 3. Headgate No. 3 is located at a point on the right bank of Mitchell Creek, a tributary of the Eagle River, from which it derives 18 cfs of its supply of water, whence the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., bears South 22°23’ West 3,902 feet. 5.3.6.3.2.1.4. Headgate No. 4. Headgate No. 4 is located at a point on the right bank of a small tributary of said Mitchell Creek, from which it derives 2 cfs of its supply of water, whence the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., bears South 24°3’ West 3,800 feet. 5.3.6.3.2.1.5. Headgate No. 5. Headgate No. 5 is located at a point on the right bank of the South Fork of said Mitchell Creek, from which it derives 5 cfs of its water, whence the Southwest corner of Section 8, Township 8 South, Range 80 West of the 6th P.M., County, Colorado, bears South 50°48’ West 2,799 feet. 5.3.6.3.2.2. Decreed Uses. By decree dated November 15, 1993, the District Court for Water Division 5, in Case No. 90CW340, changed the use of the water right to include, in addition to the originally decreed uses of irrigation of land for agricultural purposes in the Arkansas River Valley, the same new uses decreed to the Ewing Ditch described above. 5.3.6.3.3. The Busk-Ivanhoe System. Busk-Ivanhoe System (the “System”) diverts water from Hidden Lake Creek, Pan Creek, Lyle Creek, and Ivanhoe Creek, all tributaries of the Fryingpan and Roaring Fork Rivers, and carries such water through the Continental Divide for delivery into the headwaters of the Arkansas River. The System was decreed by absolute decree of the District Court, Garfield County, in Case No. 2621 dated January 9, 1928, with appropriation dates differing for various components of the System as more fully set forth in the referenced decree. Other absolute decrees were entered in Civil Actions No. 3082 and 4033 by the District Court, Garfield County. Pueblo Water owns an undivided one-half interest in these water rights. 5.3.6.3.3.1. Sources. Ivanhoe Creek, Hidden Lake Creek, Pan Creek and Lyle Creek, all tributary to the Fryingpan River. This water is carried across the Continental Divide and delivered into Pueblo Water’s storage space in Turquoise Reservoir. 5.3.6.3.3.2. Appropriation Dates. Ivanhoe Reservoir: June 27, 1921; Ivanhoe Tunnel: June 27, 1921; Lyle Ditch: September 28, 1924; Pan Ditch: October 5, 1924; Hidden Lake Creek Ditch: August 30, 1927. 5.3.6.3.3.3. Amounts. Ivanhoe Reservoir: 1,200 acre-feet; Ivanhoe Reservoir and Tunnel: 35 cfs; Lyle Ditch: 50 cfs; Pan Ditch: 25 cfs; Hidden Lake Creek Ditch: 70 cfs, all subject to the limitations contained in the decree dated November 15, 1993, the District Court for Water Division 5, in Case No. 90CW340. 5.3.6.3.3.4. Decreed Points of Diversion. 5.3.6.3.3.4.1. Ivanhoe Reservoir. Ivanhoe Reservoir is formed by a dam approximately 21 feet high across the natural bed of Ivanhoe Creek, a tributary of Fryingpan Creek, and situated in the SE¼ SW¼ of Section 12, Township 9 South, Range 82 West of the 6th P.M., with its Northeasterly end located at or about a point from which the Southeast Corner of Section 13 in the township and range aforesaid bears South 26°45’ East, 7,021.3 feet, and by a bulkhead dam approximately 10 feet high at the upper end of said reservoir, situated in the SE¼ NE¼ of Section 13 in the township and range aforesaid and with its Southerly end located at or about a point from which the Southeast corner of said Section 13 bears South 8°11’ East, 2,739.2 feet, it overflows all or portions of the SE¼ SW¼ and SW¼ SE¼ of Section 12 and the NE¼ NW¼ and NE¼ of Section 13. The Lyle, Pan, and Hidden Lake Creek Ditches, which divert from the points described below, all flow into Ivanhoe Reservoir. 5.3.6.3.3.4.2. Ivanhoe Tunnel. Ivanhoe Tunnel has its westerly portal at or about a point from which the Southeast corner of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 81 West, 6th P.M., bears South 8°11’ East, 2,739.2 feet, runs from thence South 54°25’ East a distance of approximately 9,400 feet to its easterly portal, in the NE¼ SW¼ of Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 81 West of the 6th P.M., crosses in its course all or parts of the SE¼ NE¼ and the NE¼ SE¼ of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 82 West of the 6th P.M., and the SW¼ and SW¼ SE¼ of Section 18, and the NE¼ of Section 19 and the S½ NW¼ and the N½ SW¼ of Section 20, all in Township 9 South, Range 81 West of the 6th P.M. 5.3.6.3.3.4.3. Lyle Ditch. Lyle Ditch diverts from Lyle Creek, a tributary of Ivanhoe Creek at or about a point on the Southeast bank of said stream in the NW¼ NE¼ of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 82 West of the 6th P.M., from which the Southeast corner of Section 13 in township and range aforesaid bears South 23°19’ East, 16,607.2 feet, runs from thence in Southeasterly direction a distance of about 2 miles to said Ivanhoe Reservoir. 5.3.6.3.3.4.4. Pan Ditch. Pan Ditch diverts from Pan Creek, a tributary of South Fryingpan Creek, at the North bank of said stream, in the NW¼ of NE¼ of Section 24, Township 9 South, Range 82 West of the 6th P.M., from which the Southeast Corner of Section 13 in said township and range bears North 52°14’ East, 2,022.1 feet will run thence in a Northwesterly direction a distance of about 1.6 miles to said Ivanhoe Reservoir. 5.3.6.3.3.4.5. Hidden Lake Creek Ditch. Hidden Lake Creek Ditch diverts from Hidden Lake Creek, a tributary of Ivanhoe Creek, at the East bank of said stream, in the NE¼ SW¼ of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 82 West of 6th P.M., from which the Southeast Corner of Section 13 in said township and range bears South 46°14’ East, 11,392.5 feet will run thence in a Southeasterly direction a distance of about 1.1 miles to said Ivanhoe Reservoir. 5.3.6.3.3.5. Decreed Uses. By decree dated November 15, 1993, the District Court for Water Division 5, in Case No. 90CW340, changed the use of the water right to include, in addition to the originally decreed uses of irrigation of lands along Lake Fork Creek and the Arkansas River, the same new uses decreed to the Ewing Ditch described above. 5.3.6.3.4. The Independence Pass Transmountain Diversion System (“IPTDS”). IPTDS diverts water from the headwaters of the Roaring Fork River and its tributaries in Pitkin County in Water Division 5, and delivers the same to Twin Lakes Reservoir in Water Division 2. These water rights were adjudicated by a decree entered in Civil Action No. 3082 (District Court, Garfield County) dated August 25, 1936, and were modified by a decree entered in Case No. W-1901 (District Court, Water Division 5), dated May 12, 1976. These water rights have an appropriation date of August 23, 1930. Pueblo Water has the right to utilize a portion of such waters and the return flows therefrom by virtue of its ownership of shares of the Twin Lakes Reservoir and Canal Company. 6. Detailed Outline of Work Done For the Completion of the Conditional Appropriation and the Application of Water to a Beneficial Use. The activities described below support Climax’s claims for a finding of reasonable diligence. 6.1. Engineering Costs. During the diligence period, engineering costs were expended related to the Climax Water Supply System, to perform water rights planning, water rights protection and opposition, and water rights accounting. The total amount is approximately $45,000.00. 6.2. Maintenance and Improvement Costs. During this diligence period, Climax engaged in maintenance projects and made improvements to Climax Water Supply System, including repair and replacement of components of the SWPS, replacement of parts to the Arkansas Well generator, replacement of valves on the Arkansas Well surge tank, and replacement and repair of the Arkansas Well Pump #1, compressor, and piping. The total amount is approximately $90,000.00. In addition, during the diligence period Climax, as a shareholder of the Fremont Pass Ditch Company, paid $190,529.00 for operation and maintenance of the Columbine Ditch. 6.3. Legal Fees. Legal fees were expended during the diligence period in water rights protection and opposition on behalf of Climax to protect the Climax Water Supply System. The total amount is approximately $25,000.00. WHEREFORE, Climax respectfully requests that this Court enter an order finding that reasonable diligence has been exercised in the development of the SWPS Water Right and the Arkansas Basin Exchanges, and that the 10 cfs of the SWPS Water Right and the exchange rates set forth in paragraph 5.3.4.1, above for the Arkansas Basin Exchanges be continued as conditional.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of December 2021, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 15th day of November 2021.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail November 30, 2021
