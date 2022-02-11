PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING DATE
BEFORE THE BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A VARIANCE APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on February 28, 2022 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Board of Adjustment at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado and online at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/1909092342220683277
The applicants, Ted & Kathleen Bohn, are requesting approval for two variances on the property located at 623 W. Sackett Ave, legally known as Lot B, Karnuta Subdivision Exemption, Lots 7, 8, and 9, Block 10, Sackett’s Re-survey, City of Salida, Chaffee County, Colorado.
The purpose of the request is to receive variances from the minimum front yard setback and the maximum lot coverage to build a covered front porch addition to the primary residence. Primary buildings in the High - Density Residential (R-3) zone district require a minimum front yard setback of twenty (20) feet where a covered front porch may encroach into the front yard setback by twenty-five percent (25%). The maximum allowed lot coverage of all structures on the property is 45%. The applicant is requesting a maximum allowed lot coverage of (46.9%) and a minimum allowed front yard setback of 14’ 5 3/8” to construct a covered front porch.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department at (719) 530-2638. To review the City’s social distancing policy and other regulations, please visit: https://cityofsalida.com/administration/page/covid-19-information
*Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual City Councilors or Planning Commissioners, outside of the public hearing, while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any questions/comments, you should email or write a letter to staff, or present your concerns at the public meeting via the above GoToWebinar link so your comments can be made part of the record.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 11, 2022
