PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 06
SERIES OF 2021
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, ZONING CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY KNOWN AS THE UPCHURCH ANNEXATION AS MEDIUM DENSITY RESIDENTIAL (R-2) ZONE DISTRICT
INTRODUCED ON FIRST READING, on April 6, 2021, ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Salida by the City Council on this 9th day of April, 2021 and set for second reading and public hearing on the 20th day of April, 2021.
INTRODUCED ON SECOND READING, FINALLY ADOPTED and ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL, by the City Council on the 20th day of April, 2021.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
____________________
P.T. Wood, Mayor
[SEAL]
ATTEST:
_____________________
City Clerk/Deputy Clerk
PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail after First Reading on the 9th day of April, 2021, and BY TITLE ONLY, after final adoption on the 23rd day of April, 2021.
Published in The Mountain Mail April 23, 2021
